Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

Today, May 31, is World No Tobacco Day. Evgenia Slivorska, a therapist at the Odrex Medical House, told the UNN journalist about the health problems that arise from smoking.

The prevalence of smoking in Ukraine and the world

The Public Health Center reported that according to a survey by KIIS in February-March 2025, there is a recovery of the tendency to increase the consumption of tobacco and nicotine. Thus, 31% of Ukrainians use nicotine or tobacco products, of which 27% daily, 4% - occasionally. The survey noted that traditionally more men smoke - 41%, and women 16%.

It was also reported that the survey shows that the most significant increase in the consumption of tobacco and nicotine products was recorded among the young population aged 18-39 years - 45% (in 2024 - 33%).

WHO reported in February 2025 that, according to estimates, compared to 2005, the number of people who use tobacco decreased by 118 million people.

About 1.3 billion people in the world continue to use tobacco.

The impact of smoking on the cardiovascular system and respiratory organs

Slivorska told UNN that smoking is one of the factors that lead to or worsen cardiovascular diseases, which in turn cause every fourth death.

According to the Ministry of Health, an average of about 130,000 Ukrainians die from smoking every year. This happens due to the following processes: imbalance in fat metabolism due to an increase in "bad" cholesterol, which in turn damages the cells lining blood vessels, increases the formation of atherosclerotic plaques in blood vessels and causes thickening and narrowing of blood vessels - Slivorska explained.

New research: every cigarette takes 20 minutes of life

The impact of smoking on the reproductive health of women and men

The therapist reported that in men aged 30-40 years, smoking increases the risk of erectile dysfunction by approximately 50%.

Nicotine constricts the arteries, reducing blood flow and blood pressure, and also damages blood vessels, causing their degeneration. Over time, this effect intensifies and impairs erectile function - said Slivorska.

According to her, in women, smoking reduces the likelihood of a desired pregnancy and significantly increases the risk of fetal malformations - up to severe pathologies.

Risks of developing oncological diseases due to smoking

Smoking causes at least 16 different types of cancer and is the leading cause of lung cancer. According to the World Health Organization, 90% of lung cancer deaths in the world are related to smoking. The risk of developing cancer is affected by both the number of cigarettes smoked and the duration of smoking. The more and longer you smoke, the higher the risk. So the sooner you quit, the more chances for a healthy and long life - Slivorska said.

What are the harms of passive smoking?

The therapist noted that passive smoking is the inhalation of smoke from tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes or hookahs. It can be inhaled by people who are near a smoker, because the smoke spreads not only from the tobacco product, but also from the smoker's exhalation.

In Ukraine, unfortunately, there are no exact statistics on the number of people who suffer from the consequences of passive smoking. In the United States, it is estimated that passive smoking causes about 34,000 deaths from coronary heart disease and more than 8,000 deaths from stroke among non-smokers each year. People who do not smoke, but regularly inhale tobacco smoke at home or at work, have a 25-30% higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases - the therapist said.

Initiatives in the field of tobacco control in Ukraine

The Public Health Center told UNN that Ukraine has made significant progress in the field of tobacco control since the ratification of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

In 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a comprehensive anti-tobacco law, which strengthened the protection of the population from the harm of tobacco and nicotine products. The law banned smoking in all public places, including electronic cigarettes and tobacco heating devices, introduced graphic medical warnings on 65% of the pack area, restricted advertising and sale of flavored products, and introduced regulation for new tobacco products - reminded in the Public Health Center.

The Ministry of Health and the Public Health Center systematically conduct information campaigns to prevent smoking, as well as provide access to free services for those who want to quit smoking. The Public Health Center is involved not only in measures to prevent tobacco smoking, inform the population and reduce the impact of this risk factor on health, but also actively directs its efforts to public monitoring of compliance with anti-tobacco legislation.

"Today, 12 regions in Ukraine have developed tobacco control strategies and are actively implementing work in this area," the Public Health Center informs.

It is also reported that the service "I quit smoking" is operating - the first professional state resource that was developed to provide free assistance in quitting smoking. On the website, you can learn about 6 basic methods of quitting smoking, take tests to determine the level of physical dependence on nicotine and the reasons that motivate you to quit smoking. The results of such tests and other information on the website will help the smoker better understand the nature of his addiction, which will facilitate the process of quitting cigarettes. The website will also help to create an individual step-by-step plan for quitting smoking and understand how to deal with "nicotine withdrawal".

