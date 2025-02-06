The Ministry of Health says that advertising about “less harm” of e-cigarettes is manipulation

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 11046 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60922 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101876 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105314 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122753 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128997 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113292 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106005 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102419 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87379 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111417 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105817 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 11046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128997 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162115 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152262 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2163 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105817 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111417 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138319 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140100 views
The Ministry of Health says that advertising about “less harm” of e-cigarettes is manipulation

The Ministry of Health says that advertising about “less harm” of e-cigarettes is manipulation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50576 views

The Ministry of Health declares that there is no scientific evidence of the safety of tobacco products for electric heating. Ukraine tightens anti-tobacco legislation and introduces new restrictions on sales and advertising.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that claims about the safety of electrically heated tobacco products (EHTs) are not scientifically supported. Despite the lack of long-term studies, it is already known that any heating of tobacco is harmful. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Health supported the AMCU's decision to ban advertising that creates a false impression of the safety of electrically heated tobacco products (EHTs). It concerns false claims that they are allegedly less harmful than cigarettes. The case was initiated by a consumer complaint that found no evidence to support such claims. During the investigation, the AMC took into account the conclusions of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the WHO, which confirm that any tobacco use is dangerous to health.

Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin noted that according to a 2024 KIIS survey, 45% of smokers aged 18-29 use HTPs, while in 2023 this figure was 37%, and young people choose them most often.

Newer tobacco products appear on the market rapidly, while specialized studies on their direct health effects require at least several years and have not yet been conducted worldwide. However, the available data on the harms of tobacco and other tobacco product components is sufficient to understand that any tobacco heating system is dangerous and does not reduce the risks of smoking. Such advertising promises are manipulation at the cost of health 

- Kuzin said.

He added that Ukraine continues to strengthen its anti-tobacco policy, especially with regard to the protection of children and youth.

The Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 12091, which provides for a ban on flavored heat exchangers and new health warnings on their packaging in accordance with EU standards.

Other strict restrictions are already in place

On July 11, 2023, comprehensive regulation of tobacco products was introduced (Law No. 1978), based on EU Directive 2014/40/EU. Starting from January 11, 2024, cigarette packs received updated labeling with medical warnings developed by the Ministry of Health.

On July 11, 2024, new bans came into force:

- Advertising of electronic smoking devices is prohibited.

- The sale of e-cigarettes and e-liquids with flavors has been suspended.

- Cigarettes with excessive levels of nicotine, tar and carbon dioxide, as well as flavored tobacco and tobacco for oral consumption, are prohibited.

Control over compliance with these standards has been strengthened - starting in April 2023, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection may conduct inspections, in particular, based on consumer complaints.

Recall

Scientists from University College London foundthat each cigarette takes 20 minutes of life, and smokers lose 10 years of life on average.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

