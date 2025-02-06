The Ministry of Health says that advertising about “less harm” of e-cigarettes is manipulation

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that claims about the safety of electrically heated tobacco products (EHTs) are not scientifically supported. Despite the lack of long-term studies, it is already known that any heating of tobacco is harmful. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Health supported the AMCU's decision to ban advertising that creates a false impression of the safety of electrically heated tobacco products (EHTs). It concerns false claims that they are allegedly less harmful than cigarettes. The case was initiated by a consumer complaint that found no evidence to support such claims. During the investigation, the AMC took into account the conclusions of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the WHO, which confirm that any tobacco use is dangerous to health.

Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin noted that according to a 2024 KIIS survey, 45% of smokers aged 18-29 use HTPs, while in 2023 this figure was 37%, and young people choose them most often.

Newer tobacco products appear on the market rapidly, while specialized studies on their direct health effects require at least several years and have not yet been conducted worldwide. However, the available data on the harms of tobacco and other tobacco product components is sufficient to understand that any tobacco heating system is dangerous and does not reduce the risks of smoking. Such advertising promises are manipulation at the cost of health - Kuzin said.

He added that Ukraine continues to strengthen its anti-tobacco policy, especially with regard to the protection of children and youth.

The Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 12091, which provides for a ban on flavored heat exchangers and new health warnings on their packaging in accordance with EU standards.

Other strict restrictions are already in place

On July 11, 2023, comprehensive regulation of tobacco products was introduced (Law No. 1978), based on EU Directive 2014/40/EU. Starting from January 11, 2024, cigarette packs received updated labeling with medical warnings developed by the Ministry of Health.

On July 11, 2024, new bans came into force:

- Advertising of electronic smoking devices is prohibited.

- The sale of e-cigarettes and e-liquids with flavors has been suspended.

- Cigarettes with excessive levels of nicotine, tar and carbon dioxide, as well as flavored tobacco and tobacco for oral consumption, are prohibited.

Control over compliance with these standards has been strengthened - starting in April 2023, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection may conduct inspections, in particular, based on consumer complaints.

Recall

Scientists from University College London foundthat each cigarette takes 20 minutes of life, and smokers lose 10 years of life on average.