Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Rubio and Lavrov had a phone conversation before the negotiations in Istanbul: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3268 views

The Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State had a phone conversation regarding the war in Ukraine. Plans for resuming negotiations in Istanbul were also discussed.

Rubio and Lavrov had a phone conversation before the negotiations in Istanbul: details

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation on the evening of June 1, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine. This is reported by Russian media with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Sergei Lavrov and Marco Rubio discussed the war in Ukraine during a telephone conversation, in particular about the negotiations in Istanbul on June 2.

Lavrov discussed the situation related to the Ukrainian crisis with Rubio by telephone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

- the message reads.

According to Russian media, Rubio expressed his condolences to Lavrov in connection with the victims of the explosions of railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

The conversation also touched upon "plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul on June 2".

The US State Department has not yet reported on the conversation.

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with Ukraine

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
