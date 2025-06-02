Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 28865 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 85256 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 121945 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 70426 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 154172 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 144484 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 119285 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 107661 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 107000 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 126353 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0.6m/s
74%
751mm
Popular news

Did Trump know about Operation "Spiderweb" or not? Conflicting information voiced in US media

June 1, 04:19 PM • 6746 views

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on June 1: the enemy struck two districts

June 1, 04:39 PM • 5510 views

Drone attack: russia reports aviation equipment burning in five regions

June 1, 05:23 PM • 10514 views

Teenagers tortured a boy in Dnipropetrovsk region, filming the abuse: details

June 1, 05:53 PM • 11394 views

The President of Ukraine warned about the preparation of a massive attack by the Russian Federation and called not to ignore the alarms

08:13 PM • 5822 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 154172 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 227907 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 243860 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 250285 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 349049 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

Vasyl Malyuk

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 72683 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 144484 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 100196 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 132581 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 115289 views
Actual

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Fox News

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

B61 nuclear bomb

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1458 views

On the night of June 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones, explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out.

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

On the night of Monday, June 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones. Explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city. A fire broke out as a result of the enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy UAVs. Powerful explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district. According to preliminary data, "arrivals" of enemy UAVs were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out

- the official wrote on his Telegram channel at 04:11.

"At this moment - no calls regarding casualties," - the official said at 04:19.

The President of Ukraine warned about the preparation of a massive attack by the Russian Federation and called not to ignore the alarms01.06.25, 22:13 • 5786 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9