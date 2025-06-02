Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

On the night of Monday, June 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones. Explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city. A fire broke out as a result of the enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy UAVs. Powerful explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district. According to preliminary data, "arrivals" of enemy UAVs were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out - the official wrote on his Telegram channel at 04:11.

"At this moment - no calls regarding casualties," - the official said at 04:19.

The President of Ukraine warned about the preparation of a massive attack by the Russian Federation and called not to ignore the alarms