Syrskyi and Umyerov discussed Ukraine's needs in artillery and anti-aircraft defense with the Minister of Defense of Norway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27868 views

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discussed with the Minister of Defense of Norway the expansion of cooperation in the defense industry and the urgent military needs of Ukraine.

Syrskyi and Umyerov discussed Ukraine's needs in artillery and anti-aircraft defense with the Minister of Defense of Norway

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a conversation with the head of the Norwegian Defense Ministry Bjørn Arild Gram. Syrsky said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details 

They discussed the situation at the front and Ukraine's urgent needs, particularly in artillery and air defense. In particular, they discussed expanding cooperation in the defense industry

- Syrsky summarized.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief thanked Norway for its comprehensive support of Ukraine and its Armed Forces.

Syrskyi took part in talks with the Pentagon chief: they discussed the situation at the front and meeting the needs of the Armed Forces

Addendum

Following the conversation, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine also stated on his Facebook page that he had invited the Norwegian minister to visit Kyiv.

Recall 

Yesterday, on March 4, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps and the Commander of the Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Anthony Radakin. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

