Syrskyi and Umyerov discussed Ukraine's needs in artillery and anti-aircraft defense with the Minister of Defense of Norway

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a conversation with the head of the Norwegian Defense Ministry Bjørn Arild Gram. Syrsky said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

They discussed the situation at the front and Ukraine's urgent needs, particularly in artillery and air defense. In particular, they discussed expanding cooperation in the defense industry - Syrsky summarized.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief thanked Norway for its comprehensive support of Ukraine and its Armed Forces.

Following the conversation, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine also stated on his Facebook page that he had invited the Norwegian minister to visit Kyiv.

