Syrskyi took part in talks with the Pentagon chief: they discussed the situation at the front and meeting the needs of the Armed Forces

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22322 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 77394 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 53796 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 236372 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 207699 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182319 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225116 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250222 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156109 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371846 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 25958 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 77395 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 236375 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189691 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 207700 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14899 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23501 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23830 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49556 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 57093 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Syrskyi took part in talks with the Pentagon chief: they discussed the situation at the front and meeting the needs of the Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27708 views

The Ukrainian commander discussed the situation at the front with the US Secretary of Defense.

Syrskyi took part in talks with the Pentagon chief: they discussed the situation at the front and meeting the needs of the Armed Forces

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in talks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, where the Ukrainian side informed the Pentagon chief about the current situation at the front. Following the talks, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces pointed out that joint work is underway to meet the needs and build up the capabilities of the Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Another important conversation was with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, we briefed the US Secretary of Defense on the current situation at the front and discussed changes in the most important areas. Joint work continues to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and build up the capabilities of the Ukrainian army

- Syrskyi wrote on social media.

Zelenskyi held a conference call: he heard from Syrskyi about the audit of the Armed Forces and the rotation of brigades04.03.24, 14:52 • 23813 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lloyd Austin
Oleksandr Syrskyi
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14