Syrskyi took part in talks with the Pentagon chief: they discussed the situation at the front and meeting the needs of the Armed Forces

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in talks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, where the Ukrainian side informed the Pentagon chief about the current situation at the front. Following the talks, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces pointed out that joint work is underway to meet the needs and build up the capabilities of the Defense Forces, UNN reports.

