Zelenskyi held a conference call: he heard from Syrskyi about the audit of the Armed Forces and the rotation of brigades

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23813 views

President Zelenskyi held a daily conference call to hear from the Chief of the Armed Forces about the audit of the Armed Forces and the rotation of brigades, grain exports, and rescue operations after the attacks.

Zelenskyi held a conference call: he heard from Syrskyi about the audit of the Armed Forces and the rotation of brigades

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a daily conference call, during which he heard from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi about the audit of the Armed Forces and the rotation of brigades, as well as reports on grain exports and rescue operations and assistance after enemy attacks, UNN reports.

Held a daily conference call. (...) Heard from the Minister and representatives of the Ministry of Defense on actual receipts of weapons and ammunition, as well as planned receipts in March. Heard from the Commander-in-Chief on the operational situation in the main areas, audit of the Armed Forces, rotation of brigades and personnel decisions within them. Reports from the intelligence agencies, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are mandatory

- Zelenskyi wrote on Telegram.

He also said that they were talking about exports from Ukraine.

"The Grain Corridor continues to demonstrate good dynamics - we are approaching the mark of 30 million tons of cargo, of which more than 8 million tons were exported in February alone. We continue to develop alternative routes: The Danube and through Moldova," he said.

The President also informed that he had received the latest information on the rescue operation in Odesa. "The rubble has been cleared. Now it is important that people receive all the necessary assistance as soon as possible, including new housing to replace the lost one. I have instructed the head of the RMA to take control of this," Zelenskyi said.

He also said that the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling of Kurakhove, where the Russian occupiers hit a residential area with a guided missile, is underway. "Fortunately, there were no casualties, but there are many wounded. People are still being provided with all the necessary assistance," the President noted.

Audit in the army: Zelensky told what Syrsky will focus on25.02.24, 20:46 • 35606 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Danube
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Moldova
Odesa
