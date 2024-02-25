$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29226 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 106810 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 68588 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 270726 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231067 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190386 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230236 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251402 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157392 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372106 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Audit in the army: Zelensky told what Syrsky will focus on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35606 views

President Zelenskyy is conducting an audit of Ukraine's army institutions and reserves to assess weaknesses and ensure that all military personnel are serving at the front.

Audit in the army: Zelensky told what Syrsky will focus on

During a press conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the audit in the army is being conducted to check the "situation in the offices" and prepare reserves, UNN reports.

"Syrsky wants to visit each brigade and draw conclusions," Zelensky said, adding that this includes the issue of reserves and rotation.

"... We must recognize our weaknesses and we must fix them. And to fix them, we need to understand what is happening," Zelensky added.

The "situation in the offices" will also be in the spotlight. According to Zelenskyy, Syrskyy should find out who is sitting there and for what reasons.

Another issue of the audit will be an assessment of the number of mobilized people - what percentage is at the front.

Syrskyi conducts audit of the Defense Forces, as thousands of soldiers have not yet been at the front - Arakhamia23.02.24, 12:19 • 20723 views

Addendum

NSDC Secretary Danilov statedthat the draft law on mobilization should provide a clear interpretation for every citizen of his or her duties and rights, and should be adopted "for the life of our country.

MP Goncharenko statedthat the Verkhovna Rada will preliminarily consider the draft law on mobilization in the second reading on March 6.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Alexey Danilov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
