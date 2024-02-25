Audit in the army: Zelensky told what Syrsky will focus on

During a press conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the audit in the army is being conducted to check the "situation in the offices" and prepare reserves, UNN reports.

"Syrsky wants to visit each brigade and draw conclusions," Zelensky said, adding that this includes the issue of reserves and rotation.

"... We must recognize our weaknesses and we must fix them. And to fix them, we need to understand what is happening," Zelensky added.

The "situation in the offices" will also be in the spotlight. According to Zelenskyy, Syrskyy should find out who is sitting there and for what reasons.

Another issue of the audit will be an assessment of the number of mobilized people - what percentage is at the front.

Syrskyi conducts audit of the Defense Forces, as thousands of soldiers have not yet been at the front - Arakhamia

Addendum

NSDC Secretary Danilov statedthat the draft law on mobilization should provide a clear interpretation for every citizen of his or her duties and rights, and should be adopted "for the life of our country.

MP Goncharenko statedthat the Verkhovna Rada will preliminarily consider the draft law on mobilization in the second reading on March 6.