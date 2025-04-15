Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 4040 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 22272 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17954 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22969 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 32025 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 66135 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61681 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34196 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59729 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107130 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1m/s
73%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 46700 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48715 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54710 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25705 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 9674 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 22272 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 55132 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 66135 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61681 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 168319 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 26007 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21685 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23280 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25145 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27749 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76908 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada on extending the duration of martial law and general mobilization. It is proposed to extend them from May 9, 2025 for 90 days.

Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine, according to the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

Two presidential draft laws have appeared on the VR website - on the approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the extension of the term of martial law in Ukraine" No. 13172 and on the approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the extension of the term of general mobilization" No. 13173, both dated April 15, 2025.

The first, according to the explanatory note, proposes to "extend the term of martial law in Ukraine from 05 hours 30 minutes on May 9, 2025 for 90 days".

The second, according to the explanatory note, stipulates that "the term of general mobilization is extended from May 9, 2025 for 90 days".

Kornienko on elections: at least six months are needed after the end of martial law01.04.25, 17:01 • 80194 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.93
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09