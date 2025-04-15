Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine, according to the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

Two presidential draft laws have appeared on the VR website - on the approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the extension of the term of martial law in Ukraine" No. 13172 and on the approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the extension of the term of general mobilization" No. 13173, both dated April 15, 2025.

The first, according to the explanatory note, proposes to "extend the term of martial law in Ukraine from 05 hours 30 minutes on May 9, 2025 for 90 days".

The second, according to the explanatory note, stipulates that "the term of general mobilization is extended from May 9, 2025 for 90 days".

