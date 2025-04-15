In Hungary, the accession of Ukraine to the EU was assessed: the amount and consequences became known

Hungary estimates the cost of Ukraine's accession to the European Union at EUR 2.5 trillion. This was reported by the Magyar Nemzet newspaper, UNN reports.

Details

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's advisor Balash Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the EU would "absorb all the resources needed to address other challenges facing the EU" and would also greatly weaken Hungary's strategic position in the European Union. According to him, supporting the functioning of the country would cost $100 billion a year, which would have to be financed by the EU.

An additional burden would be that member states would have to spend 0.25 percent of their budget, about EUR 50 billion, to strengthen the country's defense, Balash Orban says.

He added that Kyiv's accession to the EU could become a financial burden for Hungary in the amount of up to 20 trillion forints, and the country's agricultural sector could lose about two billion euros.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Hungary continues to block the allocation of funds to support Ukraine from the European Peace Fund and block the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. He added that Hungary "lacks moral clarity" on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war.