In Hungary, the accession of Ukraine to the EU was assessed: the amount and consequences became known

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

In Hungary, the accession of Ukraine to the EU was assessed: the amount and consequences became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112992 views

Orbán's advisor stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU would absorb resources and weaken Hungary's position. Support would cost $100 billion a year, and for Hungary, this could become a burden of 20 trillion forints.

In Hungary, the accession of Ukraine to the EU was assessed: the amount and consequences became known

Hungary estimates the cost of Ukraine's accession to the European Union at EUR 2.5 trillion. This was reported by the Magyar Nemzet newspaper, UNN reports.

Details

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's advisor Balash Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the EU would "absorb all the resources needed to address other challenges facing the EU" and would also greatly weaken Hungary's strategic position in the European Union. According to him, supporting the functioning of the country would cost $100 billion a year, which would have to be financed by the EU.

An additional burden would be that member states would have to spend 0.25 percent of their budget, about EUR 50 billion, to strengthen the country's defense, Balash Orban says.

He added that Kyiv's accession to the EU could become a financial burden for Hungary in the amount of up to 20 trillion forints, and the country's agricultural sector could lose about two billion euros.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Hungary continues to block the allocation of funds to support Ukraine from the European Peace Fund and block the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. He added that Hungary "lacks moral clarity" on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Radosław Sikorski
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Poland
