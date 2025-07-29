$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
08:14 PM • 3716 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
07:02 PM • 11328 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
05:50 PM • 17062 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM • 25664 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 36444 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 60054 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 133374 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 56431 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 69675 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 180101 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
94%
743mm
Popular news
Belarus accelerates production of drones and dual-use electronics - Foreign Intelligence ServiceJuly 29, 12:13 PM • 3454 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 102441 views
Ozzy Osbourne to be buried in his native Birmingham on July 30July 29, 01:14 PM • 3616 views
The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade responded whether they feel pressure from the Russian Federation in ZaporizhzhiaJuly 29, 01:37 PM • 10758 views
Confusion and questions: White House and EC published conflicting versions of trade agreement - Politico03:51 PM • 18872 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 102537 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 133371 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 180099 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 229909 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 191364 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
North Korea
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 135890 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 187846 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 122336 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 117495 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 110058 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series

Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3718 views

On July 29, Russian troops attacked a training unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of the strike, three servicemen were killed and 18 wounded.

Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded

The Russian army attacked the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the General Staff, three servicemen were killed and 18 wounded, UNN reports.

Today, July 29, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately, it was not possible to completely avoid personnel losses. As of 9:30 p.m., three servicemen are known to have been killed and 18 wounded. Relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The wounded are promptly provided with all necessary medical care.

- the report says.

The General Staff expressed condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died. 05.06.25, 15:51 • 101650 views

Let's add

To clarify all the circumstances and causes of personnel losses, a commission headed by the head of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been created and an official investigation has been appointed, the General Staff added.

If it is established that the death and injury of servicemen were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

- stated in the message.

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ground Forces are taking additional security measures to preserve the life and health of servicemen during missile and air strikes by the aggressor on training grounds and training centers, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9