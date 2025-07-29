Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded

The Russian army attacked the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the General Staff, three servicemen were killed and 18 wounded, UNN reports.

Today, July 29, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately, it was not possible to completely avoid personnel losses. As of 9:30 p.m., three servicemen are known to have been killed and 18 wounded. Relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The wounded are promptly provided with all necessary medical care. - the report says.

The General Staff expressed condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

To clarify all the circumstances and causes of personnel losses, a commission headed by the head of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been created and an official investigation has been appointed, the General Staff added.

If it is established that the death and injury of servicemen were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, the perpetrators will be brought to justice. - stated in the message.

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ground Forces are taking additional security measures to preserve the life and health of servicemen during missile and air strikes by the aggressor on training grounds and training centers, the General Staff summarized.