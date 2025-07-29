$41.800.02
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11854 views

Peskov stated that the Kremlin "took note" of the reduction of the ultimatum term from 50 to 10 days – Moscow allegedly maintains its commitment to a "peaceful settlement" in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days

In Moscow, they commented on Donald Trump's statement about reducing the ultimatum period for ending Russia's war in Ukraine. The Kremlin allegedly "remains committed" to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

This was stated by Putin's press secretary, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

We, as before, also maintain our commitment to a peaceful process for settling the conflict around Ukraine and ensuring our interests during this settlement

- Peskov said in a comment to Russian media.

In addition, he cynically reacted and denied Russia's involvement in the attack on the correctional colony in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russian army does not strike civilian targets. Strikes are carried out on military and near-military infrastructure

- said Putin's spokesman.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian official sources report:

Russian troops launched an air strike with four guided aerial bombs on the correctional colony on July 28, 2025. As a result of the shelling, 17 convicts were killed, 42 were wounded, the dining room was destroyed, and other buildings were damaged.

Recall

Donald Trump previously stated that if he wins the US election, he will be able to end Russia's war in Ukraine within 24 hours. Trump also issued a new "ultimatum" to Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, threatened war with the US in response to Donald Trump's statement about 10-12 days for an agreement with Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

