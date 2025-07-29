$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10426 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 41184 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
09:21 AM • 18497 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 37461 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 115832 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 55673 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 67254 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182446 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 86143 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 168403 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10438 views

Danyil Pyshnohraiev, a representative of Multispray LLC, stated that the ban on marketing agreements between drug manufacturers and pharmacies, which has been in effect since March 1, 2025, deprives small manufacturers of the opportunity to compete with large pharmaceutical giants. He emphasized that marketing is key for promoting the products of small companies, as they do not have the same recognition as large market players.

Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete

The ban on marketing agreements between drug manufacturers and pharmacies, introduced on March 1, 2025, blocks the development of small manufacturers and deprives them of the opportunity to compete with giant factories. This was stated in an exclusive comment to UNN by Danyil Pyshnohraiev, a representative of Multispray LLC.

Why do small manufacturers need marketing? First of all, it's an opportunity to somehow compete with large pharmaceutical factories like "Darnytsia" or "Arterium," which don't need, so to speak, aggressive marketing to promote their products, because they have their own niche and recognition among consumers.

- he noted.

For example, according to him, everyone knows about "Citramon-Darnytsia," and if a small manufacturer wants to sell an analogue, they need marketing - a separate shelf in the pharmacy.

Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months17.07.25, 15:17 • 263188 views

For us, marketing is really necessary to compete with large pharmaceutical giants. If there is no marketing, then our new, conditionally, "citramon" will appear, and perhaps even better, but how will it be sold and by what means?

- Pyshnohraiev noted.

He added that the innovation stating that pharmacies are obliged, first of all, to offer patients the cheapest drug by active substance does not work in favor of small manufacturers. After all, only large companies with high production volumes and superprofits can withstand such price competition.

Recall

Since March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168 has been in effect in Ukraine, introducing restrictions on drug markups and a ban on marketing agreements. The government is currently reviewing its decision.

While the resolution has not yielded real results, as of June 2025, analysts record an increase in drug prices in Ukraine, despite government initiatives. Ukrainians also note that they have not felt a decrease in drug prices. The Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation also speaks of an increase in drug prices instead of a decrease. According to the head of the foundation, Inna Ivanenko, patients have not yet felt a significant improvement in the cost or availability of drugs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

