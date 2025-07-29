Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES

Five people died and three more were injured in the village of Novoplatonivka, Izium district, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian strike that the enemy launched when people came for humanitarian aid, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"People gathered together to receive humanitarian aid - at that time, Russian terrorists launched MLRS strikes on peaceful residents," the State Emergency Service reported.

In addition, as indicated, today the enemy also shelled the village of Pisky-Radkivski. Fires broke out in a store building and in a private residential building.

State Emergency Service units are involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike: 13 firefighters, a community rescue officer, and 3 units of equipment.

