Russia shelled a village in Kharkiv region: five dead, three wounded

On the morning of July 29, Russian troops struck the village of Novoplatonivka in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, five civilians were killed and three more were injured. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the war crime, reported the National Police of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

On July 29, at about 10:38, Russian troops launched an attack, presumably from a multiple rocket launcher system, on the village of Novoplatonivka, Borova territorial community, Izium district. As a result of the enemy attack, a local store caught fire. According to preliminary data, five civilians were killed and three more received injuries of varying severity as a result of the shelling. - the post states.

As reported, an investigative and operational group, explosives experts, and forensic specialists went to the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting the war crime and collecting evidence.

