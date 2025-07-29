$41.800.02
Russian army killed 22 people, among the victims - a pregnant woman: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attack and pointed out the importance of Trump's statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

Over the past day, the Russian army killed 22 people and wounded 85 in Ukraine. In Kamianske, the death toll rose to three, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman, after a missile strike on a hospital.

Russian army killed 22 people, among the victims - a pregnant woman: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attack and pointed out the importance of Trump's statement

Over the past day, the Russian army killed 22 people in Ukraine, and 85 more were wounded. In Kamianske, the number of victims rose to three - among them a pregnant woman. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, reacting to another Russian attack, writes UNN.

Yesterday, President Trump made very important statements about how the Russian leadership is wasting the world's time, talking about peace while simultaneously killing people. We all want true peace, dignified and lasting: Ukraine and all of Europe, the United States, many decent leaders and countries in the world that support us

- the President wrote on social media.

The Head of State pointed out: "Everyone needs calm in international relations and predictability in life. Everyone, but not Russia."

As of now, it is known that in the past day alone, when everyone again felt hope for an end to the killings, the Russian army killed 22 people in Ukraine. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Another 85 people were wounded

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, 73 Ukrainian cities and villages were under Russian attacks.

At two o'clock in the morning today, the Russians launched a missile attack on the city of Kamianske - on the territory of the city hospital. Three people died from this strike, and among them was a pregnant woman. Her name was Diana, she was only 23 years old

- Zelenskyy wrote.

At the end of yesterday, almost at midnight, Russian aviation, according to the Head of State, bombed the territory of a correctional colony in the Zaporizhzhia region. "It was a deliberate strike, targeted, not accidental. The Russians could not have not known that they were hitting civilians in this colony. Many died, another 43 people were wounded, and among them are people with very severe injuries," the President noted.

Russian air strike on colony: death toll rises to 1729.07.25, 10:28 • 918 views

"And this was done after the absolutely clear position of the United States, supported by the world, that Russia must end this war and move to diplomacy," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Every murder of our people by Russians, every Russian strike, when a ceasefire could have happened long ago if Russia had not refused - all this indicates that Moscow deserves very tough, truly painful, and therefore fair and effective sanctions pressure. They must be forced to stop the killings and make peace

- the President emphasized.

"I thank everyone who helps with this. Ukraine welcomes President Trump's efforts, his determination to achieve peace. We thank all leaders who help defend Ukraine and put pressure on Russia. Peace is possible. But only when Russia stops the war it started itself and stops tormenting people. Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donald Trump
Kamianske
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
