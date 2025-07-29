$41.800.02
Russian air strike on colony: death toll rises to 17 29 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

Russian troops launched an air strike with four guided aerial bombs on a correctional colony on July 28, 2025. As a result of the shelling, 17 convicts were killed, 42 were wounded, the dining hall was destroyed, and other buildings were damaged.

Russian air strike on colony: death toll rises to 17

Russian troops launched an air strike on the Bilenkivska correctional colony, the death toll as a result of the strike increased to 17 among convicts, and another 42 were injured, the Ministry of Justice reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"On July 28, 2025, at approximately 11:28 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out an air strike on the territory of the Bilenkivska correctional colony using four guided aerial bombs (KAB). As a result of the shelling, the institution's dining room was completely destroyed, and the administrative headquarters and quarantine section suffered significant damage. As a result of the strike, 17 convicts died, and another 42 were injured," the Ministry of Justice reported.

It is noted that the seriously wounded were hospitalized in hospitals of the Ministry of Health system. "About 40 more people received bodily injuries of varying severity, one employee of the institution received minor injuries (shrapnel damage to the face)," the Ministry of Justice indicated.

To ensure order in the institution, it is noted, "about 50 security officers of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine were involved." "All victims received medical assistance. (...) The perimeter of the institution is not damaged, there is no threat of escape," the Ministry of Justice emphasized.

"This strike once again demonstrates a gross violation of international humanitarian law by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The shelling of civilian infrastructure, including penitentiary institutions, is considered a war crime," the Ministry of Justice stressed.

Recall

Earlier, 16 deaths were reported as a result of the Russian attack on the correctional colony in Zaporizhzhia.

Occupiers attacked a correctional colony in Zaporizhzhia: 16 dead, dozens wounded

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
