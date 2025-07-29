Occupiers attacked a correctional colony in Zaporizhzhia: 16 dead, dozens wounded

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
05:00 AM • 2974 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 21440 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 94040 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 65103 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 121879 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 66075 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 59928 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 50924 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 44325 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 32016 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
60%
742mm
Popular news
The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel decisions in ministries: who lost and who gained positionsJuly 28, 08:06 PM • 12217 views
Occupied Donetsk attacked by drones: city lost powerJuly 28, 09:09 PM • 6036 views
Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceledJuly 28, 11:21 PM • 11394 views
ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in Ukraine12:18 AM • 11469 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged01:17 AM • 14614 views
Publications
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 94041 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 93304 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 108914 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 121879 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 336246 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernivtsi Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 76848 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 131572 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 69904 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 69432 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 64548 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
B61 nuclear bomb

Occupiers attacked a correctional colony in Zaporizhzhia: 16 dead, dozens wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

On the night of July 29, Russians attacked a penitentiary institution in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of which 16 people died and 35 were wounded. The enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia district 8 times, hitting a correctional colony and damaging private houses.

Occupiers attacked a correctional colony in Zaporizhzhia: 16 dead, dozens wounded

On the night of Tuesday, July 29, Russians attacked one of the penitentiary institutions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of the strike, 16 people died and 35 were wounded. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia district 8 times, presumably with FABs, including hitting a correctional colony.

The premises of the institution were destroyed. Private houses nearby were damaged

- Fedorov stated.

He also said that in total, during the day, the occupiers launched 672 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast - in particular, an 81-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Polohy district.

"24 reports of destruction of apartments, private houses and outbuildings were received," the head of the OVA summarized.

Recall

In Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the bodies of a 74-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were found at the site of a destroyed house. The deaths occurred as a result of a strike by Russian multiple rocket launcher systems on the frontline settlement on July 26.

Zaporizhzhia attacked by "Shaheds": woman injured, dacha cooperatives and educational institution damaged24.07.25, 07:14 • 3663 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9