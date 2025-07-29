Occupiers attacked a correctional colony in Zaporizhzhia: 16 dead, dozens wounded

On the night of Tuesday, July 29, Russians attacked one of the penitentiary institutions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of the strike, 16 people died and 35 were wounded. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia district 8 times, presumably with FABs, including hitting a correctional colony.

The premises of the institution were destroyed. Private houses nearby were damaged - Fedorov stated.

He also said that in total, during the day, the occupiers launched 672 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast - in particular, an 81-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Polohy district.

"24 reports of destruction of apartments, private houses and outbuildings were received," the head of the OVA summarized.

Recall

In Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the bodies of a 74-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were found at the site of a destroyed house. The deaths occurred as a result of a strike by Russian multiple rocket launcher systems on the frontline settlement on July 26.

