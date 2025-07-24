$41.770.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zaporizhzhia attacked by "Shaheds": woman injured, dacha cooperatives and educational institution damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

On the night of July 24, Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts were subjected to an enemy attack. A woman was injured, and outbuildings of dacha cooperatives and a building of an educational institution were damaged.

Zaporizhzhia attacked by "Shaheds": woman injured, dacha cooperatives and educational institution damaged

A 43-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

Also, according to him, on the night of Thursday, July 24, the enemy attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with 9 "Shaheds", strikes were carried out on dacha cooperatives.

As a result of the attack, outbuildings were damaged. Houses and the adjacent territory caught fire. The fire has now been extinguished

- Fedorov said.

He clarified that another strike hit the building of an educational institution, which is currently not in use.

"The building caught fire. Emergency services extinguished the fire. Preliminary, no casualties," added the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Recall

On July 22, Zaporizhzhia Oblast suffered 456 strikes on 12 settlements, with 19 reports of destruction recorded. The attacks included airstrikes, UAVs, MLRS, and artillery shelling; no civilians were injured.

On July 21, in the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian military forces attacked a civilian car with FPV drones, as a result of which it burned to the ground. The driver managed to jump out of the car.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

