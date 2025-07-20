$41.870.00
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
July 20, 09:39 AM
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
July 20, 07:27 AM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Invaders struck Zaporizhzhia: elderly man wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

As a result of the Russian attack in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia, a private house, a car, and the adjacent territory were damaged. A 78-year-old man was wounded.

Invaders struck Zaporizhzhia: elderly man wounded

As a result of another attack by Russian troops, a private house, a car, and the adjacent territory were damaged in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia.

UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The Russians attacked Vasylivka district. As a result of the attack, a private house, a car, and the adjacent territory were damaged. A 78-year-old man was injured

- the report says.

Recall

UNN reported that during the day, the occupiers launched 457 attacks on 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 328 UAV attacks, 8 MLRS shellings, and 113 artillery strikes were recorded, which led to destruction.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Zaporizhzhia
