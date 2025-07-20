Invaders struck Zaporizhzhia: elderly man wounded

As a result of another attack by Russian troops, a private house, a car, and the adjacent territory were damaged in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia.

UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The Russians attacked Vasylivka district. As a result of the attack, a private house, a car, and the adjacent territory were damaged. A 78-year-old man was injured - the report says.

Recall

UNN reported that during the day, the occupiers launched 457 attacks on 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 328 UAV attacks, 8 MLRS shellings, and 113 artillery strikes were recorded, which led to destruction.