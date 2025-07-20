Invaders struck Zaporizhzhia: elderly man wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia, a private house, a car, and the adjacent territory were damaged. A 78-year-old man was wounded.
UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.
Details
Recall
UNN reported that during the day, the occupiers launched 457 attacks on 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 328 UAV attacks, 8 MLRS shellings, and 113 artillery strikes were recorded, which led to destruction.