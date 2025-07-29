10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 12652 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
06:30 AM • 50162 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
05:00 AM • 30194 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 44763 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 135877 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 77319 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 150013 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 67990 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 61028 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 52101 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
42%
742mm
Popular news
Shooting in downtown New York: policeman among the woundedJuly 29, 12:46 AM • 26847 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damagedJuly 29, 01:17 AM • 36379 views
Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victimsJuly 29, 03:15 AM • 25014 views
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNN08:39 AM • 22561 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded09:49 AM • 14604 views
Publications
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare06:30 AM • 50096 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 135813 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 114402 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 129757 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 149955 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yuriy Kosiuk
Bill Clinton
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 88989 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 143162 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 80391 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 79204 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 73829 views
Actual
Forbes
Leopard 2
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Truth Social

10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

The National Bank of Ukraine is considering the possibility of gradually withdrawing 10-kopeck coins from cash circulation, starting from October 1, 2025. This will allow reducing the costs of their production and circulation, as these coins have lost a significant role in settlements.

10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details

In Ukraine, the possibility of withdrawing 10-kopeck coins from circulation is being considered; this is planned to be gradually implemented from October 1, but such coins will still be usable for payments until a decision on their final withdrawal is made, the NBU reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The National Bank of Ukraine is considering the possibility of gradually withdrawing 10-kopeck coins from cash circulation

- reported the NBU.

Why this is necessary

According to the NBU, there are currently about 5.5 billion pieces of small change in cash circulation:

  • 1.4 billion pieces of 50-kopeck coins;
    • 4.1 billion pieces of 10-kopeck coins.

      Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by almost 5% in six months: which banknotes are most common21.07.25, 13:59 • 2848 views

      Every year, the NBU, as stated, must maintain circulation and supply banks and the trade and services sector with small change. In particular, according to the report, in 2025, the minting of 20 million new 50-kopeck coins is planned, "as cash circulation requires this."

      "While there is stable demand for 50-kopeck coins, particularly from the trade sector, 10-kopeck coins have ceased to play a significant role in cash payments for goods and services. Their gradual withdrawal from circulation will allow for a reduction in the costs of manufacturing, processing, transporting, storing, and circulating such coins," the NBU explained.

      When does the NBU plan to start withdrawing coins?

      The gradual withdrawal of 10-kopeck coins from cash circulation is planned to begin on October 1, 2025. Their minting and replenishment of cash circulation will also cease

      - reported the NBU.

      However, as noted, "these small change coins will continue to remain in circulation (until a decision is made on their final withdrawal)."

      How cash payments will continue to be made

      "Banks will still be able to accept 10-kopeck coins from citizens and businesses for crediting to accounts, deposits, letters of credit, and for performing payment operations," the NBU reported.

      At the same time, once they reach banks, such coins, as noted, will no longer be returned to circulation, but will be withdrawn and transferred to the NBU for further recalculation and disposal.

      "Also, 10-kopeck small change coins will still be usable for payments in the trade network," the National Bank reported.

      "Important! If there are no 10-kopeck coins during cash operations, the rules for rounding the total amounts in the check will apply (as was the case when 1, 2, 5, and 25-kopeck coins were withdrawn from circulation). Rounding will not be performed during cashless payments," the regulator said.

      Currently, the NBU, as stated, has begun a public discussion of this initiative.

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyFinance
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9