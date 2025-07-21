Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by almost 5% in six months: which banknotes are most common

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 11559 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 26691 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 26793 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 29098 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 32729 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 42216 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 86557 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 81473 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155489 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 150076 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.4m/s
59%
743mm
Popular news
Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi districtJuly 21, 05:59 AM • 14043 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 51552 views
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force06:44 AM • 31472 views
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case09:16 AM • 31995 views
New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FT11:03 AM • 19302 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 337002 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 258208 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 321880 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 338336 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 514975 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 82842 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 178779 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 197969 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 197064 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 198959 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News

Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by almost 5% in six months: which banknotes are most common

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

In the first half of 2025, the volume of cash in circulation in Ukraine increased by 4.6%, reaching UAH 859.9 billion. The largest increase was recorded among 1000-hryvnia banknotes and 10-hryvnia coins.

Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by almost 5% in six months: which banknotes are most common

Cash in circulation in Ukraine increased by almost 5% in six months - to UAH 859.9 billion, with the largest increase in 500 hryvnia denominations, and the largest growth rate for 1000-hryvnia banknotes, the NBU reported on Monday, writes UNN.

As of July 1, 2025, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine was UAH 859.9 billion. This is UAH 37.5 billion or 4.6% more than as of January 1, 2025 (UAH 822.4 billion).

- reported the NBU.

According to the regulator, "while the first quarter of the year was characterized by the withdrawal of cash from circulation, in the second quarter, the demand for cash somewhat revived." "This is a stable trend that is observed almost every year and is explained by seasonality," the National Bank explained.

Interesting facts

According to the NBU, updated statistics show that:

  • there are 2.6 billion banknotes in cash circulation for a total amount of 851.2 billion hryvnias, as well as 15 billion coins (excluding commemorative and investment coins) for an amount of 8.5 billion hryvnias;
    • as of July 1, 2025, there were 63 banknotes and 189 payment change and circulation coins per capita in Ukraine (as of January 1, 2025 – 63 and 186 units, respectively);
      • among banknotes, the 500 hryvnia denomination is most in circulation, and the 50 hryvnia denomination is least (27.3% and 4.4% of the total number in circulation, respectively);
        • regarding circulation coins, of which there are four denominations in circulation - 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias - the 1 hryvnia denomination is most in circulation, and the 10 hryvnia denomination is least (4.4% and 2% of the total number in circulation, respectively);
          • there are two denominations of change coins - 10 and 50 kopecks (27.5% and 9.1% of the total number in circulation, respectively). While the role of 10 kopeck coins in cash payments for goods and services is gradually decreasing, there is a stable demand for 50 kopeck coins, particularly from the trade sector. The NBU noted: "This, in turn, affects the volume of banks' replenishment with change coins."

            "The dynamics of the volume of banknotes and coins in circulation indicate that the largest growth rate in the first half of 2025 was for 1,000 hryvnia banknotes and 10 hryvnia coins. Their share in the total number in circulation increased by 2.2% and 0.2%, respectively, compared to the beginning of this year," the NBU reported.

            Currency exchange rates on July 21: how the dollar and euro rates changed21.07.25, 08:52 • 1762 views

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            EconomyFinance
            National Bank of Ukraine
            Ukraine
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9