Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by almost 5% in six months: which banknotes are most common

Cash in circulation in Ukraine increased by almost 5% in six months - to UAH 859.9 billion, with the largest increase in 500 hryvnia denominations, and the largest growth rate for 1000-hryvnia banknotes, the NBU reported on Monday, writes UNN.

As of July 1, 2025, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine was UAH 859.9 billion. This is UAH 37.5 billion or 4.6% more than as of January 1, 2025 (UAH 822.4 billion). - reported the NBU.

According to the regulator, "while the first quarter of the year was characterized by the withdrawal of cash from circulation, in the second quarter, the demand for cash somewhat revived." "This is a stable trend that is observed almost every year and is explained by seasonality," the National Bank explained.

Interesting facts

According to the NBU, updated statistics show that:

there are 2.6 billion banknotes in cash circulation for a total amount of 851.2 billion hryvnias, as well as 15 billion coins (excluding commemorative and investment coins) for an amount of 8.5 billion hryvnias;

as of July 1, 2025, there were 63 banknotes and 189 payment change and circulation coins per capita in Ukraine (as of January 1, 2025 – 63 and 186 units, respectively);

among banknotes, the 500 hryvnia denomination is most in circulation, and the 50 hryvnia denomination is least (27.3% and 4.4% of the total number in circulation, respectively);

regarding circulation coins, of which there are four denominations in circulation - 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias - the 1 hryvnia denomination is most in circulation, and the 10 hryvnia denomination is least (4.4% and 2% of the total number in circulation, respectively);

there are two denominations of change coins - 10 and 50 kopecks (27.5% and 9.1% of the total number in circulation, respectively). While the role of 10 kopeck coins in cash payments for goods and services is gradually decreasing, there is a stable demand for 50 kopeck coins, particularly from the trade sector. The NBU noted: "This, in turn, affects the volume of banks' replenishment with change coins."

"The dynamics of the volume of banknotes and coins in circulation indicate that the largest growth rate in the first half of 2025 was for 1,000 hryvnia banknotes and 10 hryvnia coins. Their share in the total number in circulation increased by 2.2% and 0.2%, respectively, compared to the beginning of this year," the NBU reported.

Currency exchange rates on July 21: how the dollar and euro rates changed