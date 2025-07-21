Currency exchange rates on July 21: how the dollar and euro rates changed

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.75/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 0.11 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.75/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.60/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 8 a.m.:

the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.52 and sold for UAH 42 in banks, the euro can be bought for UAH 48.3 and sold for UAH 49.95 in banks;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.72, and the euro at UAH 48.7-48.9;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.75-41.78/USD and UAH 48.70-48.72/EUR, respectively.

