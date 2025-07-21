$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 3466 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 38226 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 51797 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 130074 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 131177 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 112895 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 94153 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 60252 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 148908 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 287455 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Currency exchange rates on July 21: how the dollar and euro rates changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.75/USD, which means a strengthening of 0.11 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.60/EUR.

Currency exchange rates on July 21: how the dollar and euro rates changed

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.75/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 0.11 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.75/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.60/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 8 a.m.:

  • the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.52 and sold for UAH 42 in banks, the euro can be bought for UAH 48.3 and sold for UAH 49.95 in banks;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.72, and the euro at UAH 48.7-48.9;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.75-41.78/USD and UAH 48.70-48.72/EUR, respectively.

        Recall

        Key priorities were formed at the first government meeting. Among them is a one-year moratorium on business inspections. The start of the decision is in preparation, and law enforcement agencies are working on it under the coordination of the National Security and Defense Council.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
        Ukraine
