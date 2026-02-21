Massive bushfires in Australia force authorities to declare urgent evacuation in one of the states

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
February 20, 07:44 PM • 11898 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 20825 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 18169 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 23749 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 23965 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 21761 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 24672 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 44769 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 15401 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 21494 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
0.4m/s
82%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 6804 views
Get out of Donbas: Zelenskyy revealed US and Russian demands for ending the warFebruary 20, 08:25 PM • 3734 views
Countries that treat the US poorly will "pay for it" - TrumpFebruary 20, 08:39 PM • 3332 views
Kyiv residents will not have to pay for absent heating in January, but there are nuancesFebruary 20, 09:00 PM • 3520 views
Trump Imposes Global 10% Tariffs in Response to Supreme Court DecisionPhoto12:13 AM • 11032 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 25482 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 34793 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 44761 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 64522 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 101238 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Nicolas Maduro
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 6878 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 11331 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 17381 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 40331 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 42786 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Starlink

Massive bushfires in Australia force authorities to declare urgent evacuation in one of the states

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Authorities in the Australian state of Victoria have declared the highest level of emergency due to an uncontrolled bushfire. Residents of settlement A1 are ordered to immediately leave the dangerous area.

Massive bushfires in Australia force authorities to declare urgent evacuation in one of the states
Photo: Matthew Abbott

The authorities of the Australian state of Victoria on Saturday declared the highest level of emergency due to an uncontrolled forest fire threatening the remote mining settlement of A1 in the Gaffneys Creek region. The emergency service urged residents to immediately leave the dangerous area. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The A1 settlement, founded in the 1860s as a gold mining site, is now a popular tourist center, but it is currently under direct threat of destruction. Firefighters emphasize that due to the difficult terrain, fighting the fire on the ground is almost impossible, so the main efforts are focused on air support.

Massive wildfires engulf Chile: at least 18 dead, state of disaster declared19.01.26, 03:53 • 4862 views

In addition to the main fire, three more outbreaks of ignition have been recorded in the state, which are at the second level of danger "watch and act".

Immediate departure is the safest option before circumstances become too dangerous

– stated in the official message on the website of the Victoria State Emergency Service.

Comparison with the "Black Summer" disaster

The current situation in Victoria is causing serious concern, as the intensity of the fire resembles the events of January, when thousands of rescuers tried to contain the elements in southeastern Australia.

Experts note that the 2025-2026 season has become the most difficult since the "Black Summer" fires of 2019-2020, which burned huge areas and led to numerous casualties. Local authorities urge citizens to strictly follow instructions and not to go to forest areas for recreation until the situation stabilizes.

Wildfire smoke claims over 24,000 lives in the US annually: new study05.02.26, 04:01 • 4609 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Village
Gold
Reuters
Australia