Massive bushfires in Australia force authorities to declare urgent evacuation in one of the states

Photo: Matthew Abbott

The authorities of the Australian state of Victoria on Saturday declared the highest level of emergency due to an uncontrolled forest fire threatening the remote mining settlement of A1 in the Gaffneys Creek region. The emergency service urged residents to immediately leave the dangerous area. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The A1 settlement, founded in the 1860s as a gold mining site, is now a popular tourist center, but it is currently under direct threat of destruction. Firefighters emphasize that due to the difficult terrain, fighting the fire on the ground is almost impossible, so the main efforts are focused on air support.

In addition to the main fire, three more outbreaks of ignition have been recorded in the state, which are at the second level of danger "watch and act".

Immediate departure is the safest option before circumstances become too dangerous – stated in the official message on the website of the Victoria State Emergency Service.

Comparison with the "Black Summer" disaster

The current situation in Victoria is causing serious concern, as the intensity of the fire resembles the events of January, when thousands of rescuers tried to contain the elements in southeastern Australia.

Experts note that the 2025-2026 season has become the most difficult since the "Black Summer" fires of 2019-2020, which burned huge areas and led to numerous casualties. Local authorities urge citizens to strictly follow instructions and not to go to forest areas for recreation until the situation stabilizes.

