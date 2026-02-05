$43.190.22
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
08:17 PM • 11540 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 11094 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 11808 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 13986 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 15355 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 13405 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13033 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19526 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26347 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Wildfire smoke claims over 24,000 lives in the US annually: new study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

A study found that wildfire smoke causes 24,100 premature deaths in the US annually. Chronic inhalation of PM2.5 particles triggers respiratory, cardiovascular, and neurological diseases.

Wildfire smoke claims over 24,000 lives in the US annually: new study
Photo: AP

Chronic inhalation of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) contained in wildfire smoke has caused tens of thousands of premature deaths in the United States. According to a large-scale study published on Wednesday, February 4, in the journal Science Advances, the average number of victims of pollution from fires is 24,100 people per year. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai analyzed data from 2006 to 2020 in 48 states. They found that prolonged exposure to microscopic PM2.5 particles, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and blood, provokes the development of not only respiratory, but also cardiovascular and neurological diseases. It was nervous system pathologies that showed the most rapid increase in mortality with constant contact with smoke.

Wildfire smoke is extremely dangerous and is becoming an increasing health threat due to climate change

— emphasized the author of the study Yaguang Wei.

A large oil slick and dead birds have been reported off the southern coast of Crimea31.01.26, 14:25 • 3510 views

Although short-term smoke inhalation causes coughing and eye irritation, the cumulative effect over years leads to irreversible consequences for the body, especially in regions where fires become more intense each season.

Climatic factors and urbanization

Researchers emphasize that the increase in mortality is due not only to global warming, but also to the expansion of development in fire-prone areas. The increase in the so-called "wildland-urban interface" leads to more and more people living in close proximity to sources of toxic smoke.

Professor Michael Jerrett of the University of California, commenting on the results, noted that these figures reflect real human lives, not abstract statistical concepts. According to him, the combination of decades of ineffective forest management and deteriorating air quality requires the US government to immediately review environmental safety standards and strengthen protection for vulnerable populations.

Study found higher levels of microbial contamination in dispensers compared to tap water22.01.26, 03:24 • 3562 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the WorldWeather and environment
