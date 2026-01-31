A large oil slick and dead birds have been reported off the southern coast of Crimea

The monitoring group "Crimean Wind", citing satellite images, reported the appearance of an oil slick in the Black Sea near Yalta. The pollution appeared suddenly: images from January 30 clearly show a slick, although the day before the sea surface remained clean. Eyewitnesses also report dozens of dead birds on the shore. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The situation on the coast indicates serious environmental consequences: dead birds, whose feathers are completely covered with fuel oil, have been found on the territory of the "Ai-Danil" sanatorium. A similar picture is observed in Yalta, particularly on the beach of the "Kurpaty" sanatorium. Local residents publish footage showing puddles and solidified pieces of fuel oil on the pebbles, as well as dozens of dead birds.

Concealment of the problem by the occupation authorities

Despite obvious evidence and satellite imagery data, the occupation administration of Crimea denies the fact of the disaster.

Representatives of the local authorities claim that there are no new oil product spills on the coast, trying to hide the scale of the pollution. Meanwhile, environmental activists suggest that the cause of the slick could be an emergency discharge from a Russian military vessel or tanker that was trying to pass through the waters secretly.

