11:48 AM • 1680 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 5646 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 8182 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 7752 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10750 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 7796 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23272 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 42380 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 45424 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28919 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Publications
Exclusives
A large oil slick and dead birds have been reported off the southern coast of Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

A large oil slick and dozens of dead birds covered in fuel oil have been reported near Yalta. The occupation authorities deny the fact of pollution, despite satellite images.

A large oil slick and dead birds have been reported off the southern coast of Crimea

The monitoring group "Crimean Wind", citing satellite images, reported the appearance of an oil slick in the Black Sea near Yalta. The pollution appeared suddenly: images from January 30 clearly show a slick, although the day before the sea surface remained clean. Eyewitnesses also report dozens of dead birds on the shore. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The situation on the coast indicates serious environmental consequences: dead birds, whose feathers are completely covered with fuel oil, have been found on the territory of the "Ai-Danil" sanatorium. A similar picture is observed in Yalta, particularly on the beach of the "Kurpaty" sanatorium. Local residents publish footage showing puddles and solidified pieces of fuel oil on the pebbles, as well as dozens of dead birds.

Concealment of the problem by the occupation authorities

Despite obvious evidence and satellite imagery data, the occupation administration of Crimea denies the fact of the disaster.

Representatives of the local authorities claim that there are no new oil product spills on the coast, trying to hide the scale of the pollution. Meanwhile, environmental activists suggest that the cause of the slick could be an emergency discharge from a Russian military vessel or tanker that was trying to pass through the waters secretly.

Black Sea oil pollution after Russian attack could last for years - Greenpeace Ukraine31.12.25, 09:54 • 3789 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Russian propaganda
Animals
War in Ukraine
Yalta
Crimea