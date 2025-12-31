Black Sea oil pollution after Russian attack could last for years - Greenpeace Ukraine

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 1500 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 3916 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 19801 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 50363 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 36386 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 32172 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 30258 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21344 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19648 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24201 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.2m/s
82%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Venezuela began shutting down oil wells due to US blockade - BloombergDecember 30, 09:59 PM • 7718 views
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 7320 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 21168 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 13448 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 5074 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 43220 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 46461 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 41886 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 68751 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 66765 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 13974 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 50364 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 25251 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 36734 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 49988 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
TikTok

Black Sea oil pollution after Russian attack could last for years - Greenpeace Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

After Russian attacks in the Pivdennyi port near Odesa, sunflower oil polluted the coast and the Adzhalyk estuary. According to Greenpeace Ukraine, the pollution could remain on the seabed for over 6 years, harming wildlife.

Black Sea oil pollution after Russian attack could last for years - Greenpeace Ukraine

Sunflower oil pollution can remain at the bottom of the Black Sea for more than 6 years, Greenpeace Ukraine said, according to UNN.

Details

"After the Russian attacks on December 20, sunflower oil tanks were damaged in the Pivdennyi port near Odesa, causing significant and potentially devastating sea pollution. Witnesses reported that the oil quickly covered nearby areas and soon reached the Adzhalyk estuary. Unfortunately, the spill could not be contained within the estuary in time; by December 24, oil slicks had reached the coast within Odesa," Greenpeace Ukraine reported.

Waterfowl suffered from the pollution, the organization noted; approximately 300 birds were reported rescued and transferred to the Odesa Zoo for rehabilitation.

What this means for wildlife

According to Greenpeace Ukraine, in the initial stages, while the cooking oil is still liquid, the slick remains on the surface of the seawater. "Such slicks can lead to animal suffocation and physical contamination – similar to the consequences of oil or petroleum product spills (although sunflower oil is less toxic when ingested). Animals covered in oil can die from hypothermia, dehydration, diarrhea, starvation, and suffocation due to blocked nostrils, throat, or gills," the report says.

The number of birds rescued in such cases, it is noted, is usually only a fraction of all affected.

What to expect

As Greenpeace Ukraine pointed out, vegetable oil usually decomposes faster because bacteria and fungi can metabolize it more easily than oil and petroleum products. However, the speed of this process depends on temperature: at winter temperatures, sunflower oil can thicken and partially solidify, which slows down decomposition and prolongs the physical impact. If it decomposes in the sea, this process will consume oxygen from the water, leading to a decrease in oxygen levels available to fish and other aquatic fauna, the organization noted.

"After polymerization, oxidation, or mixing with debris, vegetable oils become denser than water. They sink to the seabed and form a layer on sedimentary rocks that deprives benthic species of oxygen for a certain period. This process can accelerate in salt water and in contact with fine particles, as well as due to partial decomposition (similar to fat deposits in sewers), as fats and oils solidify at low temperatures," Greenpeace Ukraine reported.

As Greenpeace Ukraine pointed out, "according to NOAA data, a marine spill of sunflower oil that sinks to the bottom and forms a crust and concrete-like lumps in sandy sediments can persist for more than 6 years." "At the same time, unpolymerized vegetable oils biodegrade quickly and completely even in anaerobic conditions (which would be possible if the accident happened in summer). Therefore, to understand what to expect, it is necessary to conduct research and find out whether polymerization has occurred," the report states.

What to do

"Although large cooking oil spills are not as toxic as fossil oil, they can be very harmful and require the same response as conventional oil spills. We cannot assess whether the relevant Ukrainian authorities had the opportunity for a more effective and timely response. And, of course, this large-scale accident would not have happened if not for the Russian attacks. However, the spread of pollution must be stopped as soon as possible, the oil must be removed as much as possible, and the restoration of the marine and coastal ecosystem must be ensured. Currently, Ukrainian services must prioritize not only eliminating the consequences of this accident but also preparing for similar accidents in the future," Greenpeace Ukraine emphasized.

Oily slicks in the sea in Odesa appeared after an oil spill due to a Russian attack: consequences shown24.12.25, 12:00 • 3910 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Animals
War in Ukraine
Mushrooms
Black Sea
Ukraine
Odesa