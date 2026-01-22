Study found higher levels of microbial contamination in dispensers compared to tap water

$43.180.08
January 21, 10:20 PM
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
It is not possible to return power outage schedules for Kyiv now - DTEKJanuary 21, 06:42 PM • 3892 views
There is no heating in the President's Office, employees are asked not to use electric heaters - advisor to the headJanuary 21, 06:56 PM • 5560 views
Klitschko announced the terms for heating supply to Kyiv homes that were twice left without heatingJanuary 21, 07:30 PM • 3634 views
Trump agreed with Rutte on Greenland and promised not to impose tariffs against EuropeJanuary 21, 08:02 PM • 3526 views
"Passed competitive selection": lawyer Shevchuk explained how he got into the commission for the election of the deputy head of the SAPOJanuary 21, 08:27 PM • 2996 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 30816 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 34321 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 32051 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 36582 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 52303 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhoto11:40 PM • 1848 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 7026 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 9080 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 32045 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 29340 views
James Webb Space Telescope

Study found higher levels of microbial contamination in dispensers compared to tap water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

A review of scientific literature revealed higher levels of microbial contamination in water dispensers compared to tap water. This poses a health risk to consumers who believe such water to be safer.

Study found higher levels of microbial contamination in dispensers compared to tap water

AIMS Press has published a review of scientific literature indicating significant risks of microbial contamination of water in automatic dispensers. Despite the global trend of increasing consumption of bottled and dispenser water due to consumer belief in its quality and better taste, the analysis results suggest the opposite. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Scientists conducted a comprehensive search in PubMed, EBSCO, and Google Scholar databases, analyzing about 70 studies on the quality of water in dispensers. The analysis showed that the level of microbial contamination in such machines often exceeds the indicators of ordinary tap water, which is the primary source for these devices.

The main problems identified were:

  • Accumulation of bacteria in the internal systems of water treatment machines.
    • Insufficient level of cleaning and disinfection of units that directly dispense liquid.
      • Formation of biofilms inside dispensers, which becomes a constant source of contamination.

        Health implications and recommendations

        Experts note that the situation raises concerns about public safety, as consumers mistakenly consider such water safer than tap water. The review emphasizes the need for increased vigilance and the implementation of strict equipment maintenance standards.

        To reduce risks, scientists propose ensuring regular maintenance of devices and conducting further research to develop more effective filtration and disinfection systems. 

        Stepan Haftko

