Study found higher levels of microbial contamination in dispensers compared to tap water

AIMS Press has published a review of scientific literature indicating significant risks of microbial contamination of water in automatic dispensers. Despite the global trend of increasing consumption of bottled and dispenser water due to consumer belief in its quality and better taste, the analysis results suggest the opposite. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Scientists conducted a comprehensive search in PubMed, EBSCO, and Google Scholar databases, analyzing about 70 studies on the quality of water in dispensers. The analysis showed that the level of microbial contamination in such machines often exceeds the indicators of ordinary tap water, which is the primary source for these devices.

The main problems identified were:

Accumulation of bacteria in the internal systems of water treatment machines.

Insufficient level of cleaning and disinfection of units that directly dispense liquid.

Formation of biofilms inside dispensers, which becomes a constant source of contamination.

Health implications and recommendations

Experts note that the situation raises concerns about public safety, as consumers mistakenly consider such water safer than tap water. The review emphasizes the need for increased vigilance and the implementation of strict equipment maintenance standards.

To reduce risks, scientists propose ensuring regular maintenance of devices and conducting further research to develop more effective filtration and disinfection systems.

"Restoration of favorable environmental conditions, protection of bioresources, development of recreational potential": Russia approved a strategy for the development of the Azov Sea region