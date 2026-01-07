The Russian government has approved the "Strategy for the Sustainable Development of the Azov Sea Region until 2040." This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, informs UNN.

It is noted that the document refers to "restoring favorable environmental conditions," protecting the bioresources of the Azov Sea, and developing the recreational potential of the Azov Sea region territories, which include the occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

In reality, this "concern" is purely decorative. It is Russia that, through its actions, systematically destroys the nature of the Azov Sea region, as a significant part of the coastal zone is used as rear military infrastructure. - the report says.

It is indicated that the region's environment also suffers from shelling, fires, uncontrolled waste disposal, and complete mismanagement by the occupation administrations, and for "ecosystem restoration," Russia needs to stop the war.

Promises of tourism development are also absurd at a time when Russians are massively mining the coast, turning beaches into fortifications, and settling hotels and resorts with military personnel. Such "resorts" can only guarantee tourists a threat to life. - added the CPD.

They conclude that the Russian "Azov Sea Region Development Strategy" is merely a product of propaganda and an attempt to disguise military occupation as concern.

The Russian occupation authorities intend to create a landfill near Oleshky Sands to relieve Crimean landfills. The occupiers are also creating new landfills in occupied Donetsk region to serve the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

Russians destroyed the "Hrazhda" recreation center in Luhansk region, causing environmental damage of UAH 249 million