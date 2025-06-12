$41.510.04
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Russians destroyed the "Hrazhda" recreation center in Luhansk region, causing environmental damage of UAH 249 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

Russian shelling led to the destruction of the "Hrazhda" recreation center in Luhansk region, causing environmental damage of UAH 249 million. The area of contaminated territory is more than 5,000 square meters.

Russians destroyed the "Hrazhda" recreation center in Luhansk region, causing environmental damage of UAH 249 million

A new case of damage to the environment of Ukraine due to shelling by Russian occupiers has been recorded in Luhansk region. The enemy destroyed a local recreation center, causing damage to the environment in the amount of UAH 249 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

A crime against the environment was documented in the village of Shypylivka, Sievierodonetsk district.

As a result of the hostilities, the infrastructure of the "Grazhda" recreation center was damaged, and the territory was littered with demolition waste 

– the ministry said.

Specialists of the State Environmental Inspectorate in Luhansk region estimated the area of the health resort at 5 thousand 120 square meters. The total amount of damage is more than 249 million hryvnias.

Applying the Methodology for determining the amount of damage caused to land and soil as a result of emergencies and/or armed aggression and hostilities during martial law, the total amount of damage was determined at UAH 249 million.

All collected materials, including relevant calculations, form the evidence base for international prosecution, the Ministry stressed. This will allow holding the aggressor country accountable for crimes against the environment and will be a step towards the environmental and social reconstruction of Ukraine.

 – added the Ministry.

Let us remind you

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has caused multi-billion dollar damage to the environment of Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection, large-scale pollution, destruction of ecosystems and forests are recorded in most front-line territories. This creates long-term risks to human health and requires a separate recovery strategy, including with the support of international partners.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarEconomy
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine
