Massive wildfires engulf Chile: at least 18 dead, state of disaster declared

Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared a state of disaster on Sunday in two regions in the south of the country, as wildfires forced at least 20,000 people to evacuate and killed at least 18. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

It is noted that as of Sunday morning, firefighters were battling 24 active fires across the country, the largest of which were in the Ñuble and Biobío regions, where the government declared a state of emergency. These regions are located approximately 500 km south of the capital Santiago.

In light of the serious ongoing wildfires, I have decided to declare a state of disaster in the Ñuble and Biobío regions. All resources are available the President of Chile announced.

It is indicated that the fires covered almost 8,500 hectares in the two regions, endangering numerous communities in the region, which forced the authorities to issue evacuation orders. At least 250 houses have been destroyed.

Authorities claim that adverse conditions, such as strong winds and high temperatures, contributed to the spread of wildfires and complicated firefighters' ability to control the fire. An extreme heat warning has been issued for most of Chile, with temperatures expected to reach 38°C from Santiago to Biobío.

