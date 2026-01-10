Bushfires in Australia: Over 130 buildings destroyed, thousands without power

In Australia's Victoria state on Saturday, thousands of firefighters continue to battle massive bushfires that have already destroyed more than 130 structures, including residential buildings. As of this morning, 10 large active fire fronts remain in the state, and the fire has covered more than 300,000 hectares of bushland. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the fires, about 38,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity. The largest fire near the town of Longwood, 112 km from Melbourne, burned 130,000 hectares of territory, destroying vineyards and agricultural land. State authorities note that these fires are the most intense since the catastrophic "Black Summer" of 2019–2020.

Government response and forecast

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan stated that all efforts are being made to contain the fire where possible. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the weather situation "extreme and dangerous," as most of Victoria has been officially declared a disaster zone.

Due to the threat to life, dozens of settlements have been evacuated, and parks and campsites have been closed. Warnings of abnormal heat and fire danger continue to be in effect not only in Victoria but also in neighboring New South Wales.

