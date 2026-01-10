$42.990.27
January 9, 08:32 PM • 10887 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 21947 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 26043 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 26307 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22363 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 20240 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 14739 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13553 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9870 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13434 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Bushfires in Australia: Over 130 buildings destroyed, thousands without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

In the Australian state of Victoria, thousands of firefighters are battling bushfires that have destroyed over 130 structures and 300,000 hectares of bushland. Approximately 38,000 homes are without electricity, and authorities have declared the state a disaster zone.

Bushfires in Australia: Over 130 buildings destroyed, thousands without power

In Australia's Victoria state on Saturday, thousands of firefighters continue to battle massive bushfires that have already destroyed more than 130 structures, including residential buildings. As of this morning, 10 large active fire fronts remain in the state, and the fire has covered more than 300,000 hectares of bushland. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the fires, about 38,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity. The largest fire near the town of Longwood, 112 km from Melbourne, burned 130,000 hectares of territory, destroying vineyards and agricultural land. State authorities note that these fires are the most intense since the catastrophic "Black Summer" of 2019–2020.

Government response and forecast

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan stated that all efforts are being made to contain the fire where possible. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the weather situation "extreme and dangerous," as most of Victoria has been officially declared a disaster zone.

Due to the threat to life, dozens of settlements have been evacuated, and parks and campsites have been closed. Warnings of abnormal heat and fire danger continue to be in effect not only in Victoria but also in neighboring New South Wales. 

A state of disaster has been declared in Australia due to large-scale bushfires near Melbourne10.01.26, 05:33 • 1352 views

