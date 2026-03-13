Iran's Shiite allies intensify attacks against the US and Israel despite de-escalation after Gaza

Shiite armed groups in Lebanon and Iraq have intensified attacks amid Iran's war with Israel and the United States. Despite weakening after the conflict in Gaza, Tehran's allies demonstrate that the so-called "Axis of Resistance" retains the ability to strike in the region. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In recent days, Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a simultaneous rocket attack on Israel for the first time. According to the Israeli side, the Lebanese group fired about 200 rockets, of which only two reached the country's territory.

Iraqi Shiite groups have also intensified attacks on American military targets in Iraq. According to security sources, the number of drone and missile strikes has significantly increased over the past few days.

At the same time, the Houthis from Yemen, who are also considered allies of Iran, have not yet entered the conflict. Analysts note that their intervention could significantly affect shipping security and global oil markets, particularly through possible attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

