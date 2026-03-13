$43.980.1150.930.10
March 12, 09:38 PM • 16353 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 04:05 PM • 42038 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 40767 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
March 12, 03:26 PM • 59293 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 32611 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 22692 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
March 12, 01:11 PM • 18639 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23293 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40160 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
March 12, 07:14 AM • 50075 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
The Diplomat

Iran's Shiite allies intensify attacks against the US and Israel despite de-escalation after Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2408 views

Shiite groups in Lebanon and Iraq have intensified rocket fire and drone attacks. Hezbollah launched two hundred rockets into Israeli territory.

Iran's Shiite allies intensify attacks against the US and Israel despite de-escalation after Gaza

Shiite armed groups in Lebanon and Iraq have intensified attacks amid Iran's war with Israel and the United States. Despite weakening after the conflict in Gaza, Tehran's allies demonstrate that the so-called "Axis of Resistance" retains the ability to strike in the region. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In recent days, Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a simultaneous rocket attack on Israel for the first time. According to the Israeli side, the Lebanese group fired about 200 rockets, of which only two reached the country's territory.

Iraqi Shiite groups have also intensified attacks on American military targets in Iraq. According to security sources, the number of drone and missile strikes has significantly increased over the past few days.

At the same time, the Houthis from Yemen, who are also considered allies of Iran, have not yet entered the conflict. Analysts note that their intervention could significantly affect shipping security and global oil markets, particularly through possible attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Iran does not plan to close the Strait of Hormuz – country's representative to the UN13.03.26, 05:14 • 3298 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Iraq
Lebanon
United States
Gaza Strip
Iran
Yemen