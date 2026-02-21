$43.270.03
February 20, 07:44 PM
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
February 20, 10:00 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 10:00 AM
Trump's team is considering scenarios ranging from a compromise nuclear deal with Iran to the elimination of Ayatollah Khamenei

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The White House is preparing a response to Tehran's nuclear ambitions, considering a wide range of measures. The Pentagon has presented Trump with plans to eliminate Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his entourage.

Trump's team is considering scenarios ranging from a compromise nuclear deal with Iran to the elimination of Ayatollah Khamenei

The White House is preparing a response to Tehran's nuclear ambitions, considering a wide range of measures – from allowing "symbolic" uranium enrichment to direct military strikes against the country's top leadership. According to Axios, Washington has set a strict condition of "zero enrichment" on Iranian soil, but senior US officials do not rule out minimal concessions if Iran provides irrefutable evidence of the program's peaceful nature. At the same time, the Pentagon has already presented Trump with plans that include the elimination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his entourage if diplomacy fails. This is reported by UNN.

Details

President Trump is only willing to agree to a substantial deal that he can politically sell domestically. If the Iranians want to prevent an attack, they must make an offer we cannot refuse.

— Axios quotes a senior American official.

Diplomatic Window and Threat of Immediate Strike

Despite negotiations in Geneva involving Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, tensions have reached a peak as the US and Israel declare their readiness to strike as early as this weekend. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that Tehran will prepare a final proposal in two to three days, emphasizing the country's right to civilian nuclear energy.

US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford entered the Mediterranean Sea to prepare for a strike on Iran21.02.26, 00:58 • 2858 views

Currently, Iran is not enriching due to the destruction of centrifuges by airstrikes last June, but Washington demands guarantees that these capabilities will never be restored for military purposes.

Military Options and Ukraine's Role in the Global Context

Some of Trump's advisors recommend patience, arguing that US military superiority is growing daily, providing more leverage in negotiations. However, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly emphasized that the president keeps all options open and a decision to attack could be made at any moment if Tehran resorts to stalling again.

Trump keeps all options on the table. One scenario completely eliminates the Ayatollah, his son, and the mullahs. What the president will choose – no one knows, perhaps he himself will make the decision at the last minute.

— noted one of Trump's close advisors.

Trump gave Iran a 10-15 day ultimatum, which could set the stage for attacks after the IAEA meeting - Bloomberg20.02.26, 16:24 • 3022 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
