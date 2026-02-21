The White House is preparing a response to Tehran's nuclear ambitions, considering a wide range of measures – from allowing "symbolic" uranium enrichment to direct military strikes against the country's top leadership. According to Axios, Washington has set a strict condition of "zero enrichment" on Iranian soil, but senior US officials do not rule out minimal concessions if Iran provides irrefutable evidence of the program's peaceful nature. At the same time, the Pentagon has already presented Trump with plans that include the elimination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his entourage if diplomacy fails. This is reported by UNN.

Details

President Trump is only willing to agree to a substantial deal that he can politically sell domestically. If the Iranians want to prevent an attack, they must make an offer we cannot refuse. — Axios quotes a senior American official.

Diplomatic Window and Threat of Immediate Strike

Despite negotiations in Geneva involving Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, tensions have reached a peak as the US and Israel declare their readiness to strike as early as this weekend. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that Tehran will prepare a final proposal in two to three days, emphasizing the country's right to civilian nuclear energy.

Currently, Iran is not enriching due to the destruction of centrifuges by airstrikes last June, but Washington demands guarantees that these capabilities will never be restored for military purposes.

Military Options and Ukraine's Role in the Global Context

Some of Trump's advisors recommend patience, arguing that US military superiority is growing daily, providing more leverage in negotiations. However, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly emphasized that the president keeps all options open and a decision to attack could be made at any moment if Tehran resorts to stalling again.

Trump keeps all options on the table. One scenario completely eliminates the Ayatollah, his son, and the mullahs. What the president will choose – no one knows, perhaps he himself will make the decision at the last minute. — noted one of Trump's close advisors.

