Trump gave Iran a 10-15 day ultimatum, which could set the stage for attacks after the IAEA meeting - Bloomberg

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
01:29 PM • 2302 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 5288 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 8576 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 19172 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 10055 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 17805 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 48606 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 81580 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 50932 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 87307 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.5m/s
60%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 27810 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 30058 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 15954 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 24452 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 11158 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 3142 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 11284 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 19172 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 52373 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 87307 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 1636 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 24567 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 30160 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 27906 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 25972 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Trump gave Iran a 10-15 day ultimatum, which could set the stage for attacks after the IAEA meeting - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

US President Donald Trump warned Iran of 10-15 days to prevent military action, coinciding with the IAEA meeting on March 2. This could lead to a new resolution and referral of the case to the UN Security Council.

Trump gave Iran a 10-15 day ultimatum, which could set the stage for attacks after the IAEA meeting - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump's warning to Iran - that it has only 10-15 days left to prevent potential military action - suggests that the situation could escalate when the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meets for its next session to decide whether to continue condemning the Islamic Republic, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

The five-day meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors is scheduled for March 2, which is 10 days away in Vienna. Diplomats are expected to consider a new resolution condemning Iran for its nuclear program and may refer it to the UN Security Council.

This creates a potential situation for a repeat of events in June, when Israel launched strikes within 24 hours of the IAEA Board of Governors' decision to condemn Iran for its lack of cooperation with inspectors. This conclusion was cited by US officials, who then suggested that it served as a legal justification for military intervention, the publication writes.

"This potentially gives the administration the hook it needs to attack Iran in an attempt to influence regime change," said Tariq Rauf, former head of the IAEA's nuclear verification division.

As the US builds up forces in the Middle East "for a potential attack" on Iran, Trump told reporters on Thursday that "we'll either make a deal or it's going to be a failure for them."

The prospect of war between the US and Iran has triggered a surge in oil prices: Brent is trading above $71 a barrel - near six-month highs - and is set to rise 5% for the week, the publication writes.

The dollar is on track for its best week since November, as geopolitical tensions boost its appeal as a safe-haven asset, alongside stronger US economic data.

The latest round of talks on Iran's atomic activities took place on Tuesday in Geneva. The focus is on uranium enrichment, a carefully guarded process of separating uranium isotopes that can be used to fuel nuclear reactors or bombs. Israel and the US have said they want Iran to cease all enrichment activities and dismantle its facilities. Iran insists on maintaining some fuel production capacity for peaceful purposes.

The Iranian government has not offered to suspend enrichment, and the American side has not demanded a complete cessation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on MS NOW on Friday, adding that both sides are talking about a "quick deal."

Chinese, Russian, and Iranian officials posted a photo on X of a rare joint meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. According to Beijing's representative Li Song, they discussed concerns about the potential use of force against Iran.

"Time is running out, but we are working on something concrete," Grossi told Bloomberg TV on Thursday. IAEA inspectors have not checked the status of Iran's near-weapons-grade uranium stockpiles for more than eight months.

"It's not impossible," Grossi said a day earlier, "referring to the prospect of a deal," the publication writes. "There are certain things that Iran believes are impossible to do. We need to ensure undeniable verification of the absence of any deviations," he said.

Trump considers 'limited military operation' against Iran - WSJ20.02.26, 04:37 • 10982 views

Meanwhile, as Axios journalist Barak Ravid notes, Iran stated in a letter to the UN Secretary-General: "In the event of an attack, all bases, facilities, and assets of hostile forces in the region will become legitimate targets in the context of Iran's defensive response. The United States will bear full and direct responsibility for any unforeseen and uncontrolled consequences."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Social network
United Nations Security Council
Israel
Geneva
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Bloomberg L.P.
Vienna
United Nations
Donald Trump
China
United States
Iran