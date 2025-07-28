Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known

American actor Eddie Murphy, who voiced Donkey in the "Shrek" animated film series, confirmed his participation in a separate film dedicated to his character. He announced this in an interview with ScreenRant, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the actor, he is still working on voicing the character in the animated film "Shrek 5," but DreamWorks Animation is already preparing to begin production of another animated film that will be dedicated separately to Donkey and his family - his dragon wife and hybrid children, who are half-dragons and half-donkeys.

The plot is already ready, and Murphy will start working on the voiceover in September 2025. However, neither the names of the screenwriters nor the director of the project are currently known. Plot details, as well as the probable premiere date, are also unknown.

At the same time, Murphy says that his character will have a separate film, like Puss in Boots, who was voiced by Antonio Banderas.

For reference

The "Shrek" franchise has existed since 2001: the animated films tell the story of the adventures of the green ogre Shrek and his friends. The main roles were voiced by Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey), Cameron Diaz (Princess Fiona), Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots), and others.

The first part of the animated film was released in 2001, the fourth and so far the last - in 2010.

Recall

