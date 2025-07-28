$41.780.01
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1698 views

The American actor, who voices Donkey in "Shrek", confirmed his participation in a separate film about this character. DreamWorks Animation is preparing to produce an animated film dedicated to Donkey and his family, which Murphy will begin voicing in September 2025.

Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known

American actor Eddie Murphy, who voiced Donkey in the "Shrek" animated film series, confirmed his participation in a separate film dedicated to his character. He announced this in an interview with ScreenRant, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the actor, he is still working on voicing the character in the animated film "Shrek 5," but DreamWorks Animation is already preparing to begin production of another animated film that will be dedicated separately to Donkey and his family - his dragon wife and hybrid children, who are half-dragons and half-donkeys.

'Shrek 5' teaser trailer reveals Zendaya's involvement in the cast2/28/25, 5:12 PM • 18092 views

The plot is already ready, and Murphy will start working on the voiceover in September 2025. However, neither the names of the screenwriters nor the director of the project are currently known. Plot details, as well as the probable premiere date, are also unknown.

At the same time, Murphy says that his character will have a separate film, like Puss in Boots, who was voiced by Antonio Banderas.

For reference

The "Shrek" franchise has existed since 2001: the animated films tell the story of the adventures of the green ogre Shrek and his friends. The main roles were voiced by Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey), Cameron Diaz (Princess Fiona), Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots), and others.

The first part of the animated film was released in 2001, the fourth and so far the last - in 2010.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley may return to their roles as Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, and Elizabeth Swann in the new "Pirates of the Caribbean" film.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

