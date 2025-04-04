Russia has put Deputy Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Nesterenko on the wanted list.
Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian politician and MP, has been put on the Wanted list in Russia by the Russian Ministry of internal affairs under an unspecified article of the Criminal Code.
The paradox of the situation is that for the "Ukrainian dairy company" it is not a problem to repair this road, and many others in the Chernihiv region.
Russia has put former Ukrainian government officials Oleksiy Danilov, Pavlo Klimkin and Volodymyr Groysman on the wanted list.
The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.
Russians are distributing fake stamps depicting a burning Crocus City Hall, falsely claiming they are from Ukrposhta as part of a disinformation effort.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the candidacy of Oleksiy Danilov for the post of Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova.
Former NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov is being considered for the post of Ukraine's new ambassador to Moldova by the Presidential Office.
Oleksiy Danilov, former secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, will now work in the diplomatic sphere, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.
President Zelenskyy introduced Oleksandr Lytvynenko as the new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, outlining priorities such as strengthening Ukraine's ability to predict threats, continuing the sanctions policy, doctrinal work, cybersecurity, and national defense.
President Zelenskiy has appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the new head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, expecting him to work globally to counter Putin's system.
President Zelenskyy reshuffled key security positions, firing NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danylov and appointing Oleksandr Lytvynenko as the new NSDC Secretary to strengthen Ukraine's strategic capabilities.
Oleksiy Danilov was probably dismissed from his post as NSDC secretary because of his controversial statements that damaged Ukraine's image and his lack of communication with the President's entourage.
Oleksiy Danilov, who was dismissed from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, thanked the President for his trust and the opportunity to serve Ukraine, promising to continue working for the country's benefit.
Oleh Ivashchenko is appointed the new head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, replacing Oleksandr Lytvynenko.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksiy Danylov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko to replace him.
Russian propagandists have released a fake video in which Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov allegedly claims Ukraine's involvement in the March 22 shooting near Moscow. It was a poorly edited fake using footage from the March 16 telethon.
Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, said that enemy propaganda is investing huge resources to spread panic news in the Ukrainian information space amid Russian strikes, and urged Ukrainians to stay strong.
Russia is launching a powerful campaign to discredit Ukraine's top military and political leadership for 3-4 months, linked to the topic of the elections in Ukraine.
President of the European Council Charles Michel sarcastically congratulated Vladimir Putin on his "convincing" victory in the sham presidential election in Russia, where there was no opposition, no freedom, no choice.
The United States condemns the fake elections held by Russia in the occupied Ukrainian territories and will never recognize their legitimacy or results, reaffirming its position that Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and Crimea are part of sovereign Ukraine.
Ukraine will not recognize the presidential elections in Russia in 2024, calling them a "farce" and stating that Russia has not had free and fair elections for a long time, as the electoral process is regularly interfered with and favors pro-government candidates.
Kyiv will not ask for permission to strike at Russian military-industrial facilities that supply the Russian army, and strikes on such facilities will continue, says Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.
Ukraine will not have contact with the current Kremlin leadership until there is a fair trial and punishment for crimes committed in Ukraine, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
The DIU said that russia's statement about its readiness to return the bodies from the downed IL-76 aircraft is nothing new, as Ukraine demanded an international investigation into the incident, but russia refused.
Russia is once again speculating on the downing of the Russian IL-76 near Belgorod, while Ukraine is demanding a transparent international investigation and access to the crash site.
According to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, russia now has special units that interfere in the elections of every European country using artificial intelligence, which significantly strengthens its disinformation campaigns.
The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine believes that for a long time Europeans have ignored the threats posed by russia.
According to the NSDC Secretary, Russian agents distribute more than 166 million posts on social media every week as part of a disinformation campaign against Ukraine, of which more than 36 million are aimed at discrediting officials.
According to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine's airspace will remain closed until security guarantees are provided.