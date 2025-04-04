Alexey Danilov

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10632 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18543 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58474 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116961 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381971 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304337 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212811 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243733 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254854 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Russian Federation puts deputy commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine on the wanted list

Russia has put Deputy Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Nesterenko on the wanted list.

War • July 2, 01:44 PM • 43569 views

Yulia Tymoshenko put on The Wanted list in Russia

Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian politician and MP, has been put on the Wanted list in Russia by the Russian Ministry of internal affairs under an unspecified article of the Criminal Code.

Politics • June 8, 03:01 AM • 50975 views

On the level of a dollar millionaire: the agricultural company of the exregional and former Secretary of the national security and Defense Council destroys a rural road, and is not eager to repair it

The paradox of the situation is that for the "Ukrainian dairy company" it is not a problem to repair this road, and many others in the Chernihiv region.

Society • June 7, 05:43 AM • 123731 views

Russia also put Danilov, Klimkin and Groysman on the wanted list

Russia has put former Ukrainian government officials Oleksiy Danilov, Pavlo Klimkin and Volodymyr Groysman on the wanted list.

Politics • May 6, 05:58 AM • 24591 views

Ukraine has no ambassadors in 30 countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a list of

The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.

Politics • April 9, 04:27 PM • 87570 views

Russians are spreading fake about allegedly Ukrposhta stamps with a burning "Crocus City Hall" - NSDC Center

Russians are distributing fake stamps depicting a burning Crocus City Hall, falsely claiming they are from Ukrposhta as part of a disinformation effort.

War • March 30, 08:13 AM • 32464 views

Zelensky says Danilov will become Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the candidacy of Oleksiy Danilov for the post of Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova.

Politics • March 29, 05:30 PM • 31827 views

Media: Former NSDC Secretary Danilov is being considered as new ambassador to Moldova

Former NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov is being considered for the post of Ukraine's new ambassador to Moldova by the Presidential Office.

Politics • March 29, 03:18 PM • 28480 views

Danilov to work on diplomatic issues - Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Danilov, former secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, will now work in the diplomatic sphere, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.

Politics • March 29, 10:49 AM • 22568 views

Zelensky introduces new NSDC Secretary and outlines priorities of the renewed Security Council

President Zelenskyy introduced Oleksandr Lytvynenko as the new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, outlining priorities such as strengthening Ukraine's ability to predict threats, continuing the sanctions policy, doctrinal work, cybersecurity, and national defense.

War • March 29, 10:30 AM • 25650 views

Zelensky introduces new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and outlines expectations

President Zelenskiy has appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the new head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, expecting him to work globally to counter Putin's system.

War • March 28, 11:29 AM • 41458 views

Zelensky on Danilov's dismissal: He is being transferred to another area

President Zelenskyy reshuffled key security positions, firing NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danylov and appointing Oleksandr Lytvynenko as the new NSDC Secretary to strengthen Ukraine's strategic capabilities.

War • March 26, 05:34 PM • 27836 views
Exclusive

Political analyst names possible reasons for Danilov's dismissal from the post of NSDC Secretary

Oleksiy Danilov was probably dismissed from his post as NSDC secretary because of his controversial statements that damaged Ukraine's image and his lack of communication with the President's entourage.

War • March 26, 04:42 PM • 154028 views

Danilov gave his first comment after his release: he said he would continue to work for Ukraine

Oleksiy Danilov, who was dismissed from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, thanked the President for his trust and the opportunity to serve Ukraine, promising to continue working for the country's benefit.

War • March 26, 03:19 PM • 23450 views

Zelensky appoints new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

Oleh Ivashchenko is appointed the new head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, replacing Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

War • March 26, 01:47 PM • 27470 views

Zelensky fires Danilov. Litvinenko becomes new NSDC secretary

Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksiy Danylov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko to replace him.

War • March 26, 01:39 PM • 68746 views

Propagandists showed a fake allegedly involving Danilov about the shooting near Moscow

Russian propagandists have released a fake video in which Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov allegedly claims Ukraine's involvement in the March 22 shooting near Moscow. It was a poorly edited fake using footage from the March 16 telethon.

War • March 23, 09:37 AM • 35342 views

Enemy propaganda tries to sow panic news in Ukrainian information space amid Russian strikes - OP

Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, said that enemy propaganda is investing huge resources to spread panic news in the Ukrainian information space amid Russian strikes, and urged Ukrainians to stay strong.

War • March 22, 02:02 PM • 23246 views

NSDC warns that Ukraine will face 3-4 difficult months: why

Russia is launching a powerful campaign to discredit Ukraine's top military and political leadership for 3-4 months, linked to the topic of the elections in Ukraine.

War • March 20, 07:22 PM • 109144 views

No freedom and no opposition: the head of the European Council "congratulated" Putin on his election victory in advance

President of the European Council Charles Michel sarcastically congratulated Vladimir Putin on his "convincing" victory in the sham presidential election in Russia, where there was no opposition, no freedom, no choice.

Politics • March 15, 10:06 AM • 27341 views

State Department says the U.S. will not recognize the results of Russia's sham elections in the occupied territories

The United States condemns the fake elections held by Russia in the occupied Ukrainian territories and will never recognize their legitimacy or results, reaffirming its position that Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and Crimea are part of sovereign Ukraine.

War • March 14, 07:20 PM • 67734 views

Danilov: Ukraine will not recognize Russian presidential election

Ukraine will not recognize the presidential elections in Russia in 2024, calling them a "farce" and stating that Russia has not had free and fair elections for a long time, as the electoral process is regularly interfered with and favors pro-government candidates.

Politics • March 14, 05:08 PM • 32055 views

The NSDC says Kyiv "will not coordinate with anyone" which targets to hit in Russia

Kyiv will not ask for permission to strike at Russian military-industrial facilities that supply the Russian army, and strikes on such facilities will continue, says Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

War • March 14, 03:15 PM • 27517 views

Danilov on negotiations with Russia: "Until there is a fair trial and punishment, there can be no contact with the current Kremlin scum"

Ukraine will not have contact with the current Kremlin leadership until there is a fair trial and punishment for crimes committed in Ukraine, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

War • March 6, 08:03 AM • 33058 views

DIU reacts to russia's statement on readiness to hand over "bodies" from Il-76

The DIU said that russia's statement about its readiness to return the bodies from the downed IL-76 aircraft is nothing new, as Ukraine demanded an international investigation into the incident, but russia refused.

War • March 2, 03:02 PM • 102700 views

Russia is once again speculating on the downing of the IL-76: Lubinets amid Russia's statement of readiness to hand over "the bodies of the dead"

Russia is once again speculating on the downing of the Russian IL-76 near Belgorod, while Ukraine is demanding a transparent international investigation and access to the crash site.

War • March 1, 08:27 AM • 33382 views

Danilov: artificial intelligence has become a step forward for russia, they will be able to interfere in the US presidential election

According to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, russia now has special units that interfere in the elections of every European country using artificial intelligence, which significantly strengthens its disinformation campaigns.

Politics • February 28, 01:29 PM • 23339 views

Danilov does not understand why it took Europe so long to "wake up" and realize the threat from russia

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine believes that for a long time Europeans have ignored the threats posed by russia.

Politics • February 28, 12:51 PM • 24746 views

Danilov: Russian agents spread 166 million disinformation posts about Ukraine every week

According to the NSDC Secretary, Russian agents distribute more than 166 million posts on social media every week as part of a disinformation campaign against Ukraine, of which more than 36 million are aimed at discrediting officials.

War • February 28, 12:12 PM • 25658 views
Exclusive

NSDC comments on the possibility of opening airspace in Ukraine

According to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine's airspace will remain closed until security guarantees are provided.

War • February 26, 02:57 PM • 177827 views