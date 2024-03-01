Russia is once again speculating on the downing of the IL-76: Lubinets amid Russia's statement of readiness to hand over "the bodies of the dead"

Once again, the Russian side is beginning to speculate on the crash of the IL-76, which crashed on January 24 in the Belgorod region, said Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets against the background of the statement by Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova about Russia's readiness to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of people killed in the crash, UNN reports.

Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova announced that the Russian authorities are ready to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of people killed in the crash of the IL-76.

"Yes, we are ready, we have everything we need in terms of procedure... The bodies can be transferred in accordance with the existing procedures," the ombudsman added.

Once again, the Russian side is beginning to speculate on the downing of the IL-76. But so far, at my request, Russia has not handed over any official lists, confirmed the fact, or granted international organizations access to the site of the tragedy - Lubinets said.

He emphasized that Ukraine demands a transparent investigation and access to the crash site. According to him, Ukrainian representatives have been demanding official lists and repatriation of bodies and relevant examinations (if confirmed) from day one.

"At every opportunity, I raise the issue of returning all Ukrainian civilians, children and prisoners of war from Russia and the TOT. As well as the repatriation of the bodies of our fallen heroes," Lubinets added.

Recall

Russia claims that it has allegedly identified the remains of 74 peoplekilled in the crash of an Il-76 aircraft near Belgorod using genetic expertise . According to the Russian statement, the dead include 6 Russian crew members, 3 Russian military police officers and 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to the NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the IL-76 plane that crashed near Belgorod, Russia. However, Ukraine does not have enough information whether the prisoners who were supposed to be exchanged that day are still alive.