Russia is once again speculating on the downing of the IL-76: Lubinets amid Russia's statement of readiness to hand over "the bodies of the dead"

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19263 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 64434 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47176 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 221156 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178774 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222905 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249659 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155492 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19576 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 64374 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 221091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178734 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197161 views
Russia is once again speculating on the downing of the IL-76: Lubinets amid Russia's statement of readiness to hand over "the bodies of the dead"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33382 views

Russia is once again speculating on the downing of the Russian IL-76 near Belgorod, while Ukraine is demanding a transparent international investigation and access to the crash site.

Russia is once again speculating on the downing of the IL-76: Lubinets amid Russia's statement of readiness to hand over "the bodies of the dead"

Once again, the Russian side is beginning to speculate on the crash of the IL-76, which crashed on January 24 in the Belgorod region, said Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets against the background of the statement by Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova about Russia's readiness to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of people killed in the crash, UNN reports

Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova announced that the Russian authorities are ready to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of people killed in the crash of the IL-76. 

"Yes, we are ready, we have everything we need in terms of procedure... The bodies can be transferred in accordance with the existing procedures," the ombudsman added.

Once again, the Russian side is beginning to speculate on the downing of the IL-76. But so far, at my request, Russia has not handed over any official lists, confirmed the fact, or granted international organizations access to the site of the tragedy

- Lubinets said.

He emphasized that Ukraine demands a transparent investigation and access to the crash site. According to him,  Ukrainian representatives have been demanding official lists and repatriation of bodies and relevant examinations (if confirmed) from day one.

"At every opportunity, I raise the issue of returning all Ukrainian civilians, children and prisoners of war from Russia and the TOT. As well as the repatriation of the bodies of our fallen heroes," Lubinets added.

Recall

Russia claims that it has allegedly identified the remains of 74 peoplekilled in the crash of an Il-76 aircraft near Belgorod using genetic expertise . According to the Russian statement, the dead include 6 Russian crew members, 3 Russian military police officers and 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to the NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the IL-76 plane that crashed near Belgorod, Russia. However, Ukraine does not have enough information whether the prisoners who were supposed to be exchanged that day are still alive. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Alexey Danilov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
