Russian Federation puts deputy commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine on the wanted list

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 59010 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 66536 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 88610 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 171455 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 217601 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134357 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363175 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180459 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148950 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197597 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 33318 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 45932 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 52969 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50931 views
Russian Federation puts deputy commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine on the wanted list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43569 views

Russia has put Deputy Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Nesterenko on the wanted list.

Russian Federation puts deputy commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine on the wanted list

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces Oleksandr Nesterenko on the wanted list. The corresponding card appeared in the department's search database. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports .

Oleksandr Nesterenko, born on 13.10.1972, is wanted under an article of the Criminal Code,

- the card says.

However, it is not specified under which article Nesterenko is wanted. The database contains only his place of birth.

Recall

In addition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , a number of Ukrainian officials have been put on Russia's wanted list. Among them are Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk, former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danylov, and others.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Alexey Danilov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Poland
