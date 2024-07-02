Russian Federation puts deputy commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine on the wanted list

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces Oleksandr Nesterenko on the wanted list. The corresponding card appeared in the department's search database. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports .

Oleksandr Nesterenko, born on 13.10.1972, is wanted under an article of the Criminal Code, - the card says.

However, it is not specified under which article Nesterenko is wanted. The database contains only his place of birth.

Recall

In addition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , a number of Ukrainian officials have been put on Russia's wanted list. Among them are Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk, former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danylov, and others.