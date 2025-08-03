"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul

On August 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the negotiation track with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Head of the Office Andriy Yermak, including the implementation of agreements from meetings with the Russian side in Istanbul and the preparation of a new meeting. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, among the key issues is the continuation of prisoner exchanges.

"There is an agreement to exchange 1200 people, work on the lists is ongoing. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported on communication with the Russian representative. We are also working to unblock the return of our civilians, clarifying data for each name.

Andriy Yermak reported on interaction with key partners who help our diplomacy, including contacts with the American side, and on efforts to return children who were abducted and taken to Russia," Zelenskyy informs.

With Umerov, they also discussed the next meetings of the Staff and the topics of reports at the Staff. In particular, issues of preparing energy and all our critical infrastructure for the heating season will be considered, as well as the development of Ukrainian air defense and our long-range strikes on Russian logistics.

"The audit of the implementation of the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council and the Staff is ongoing. Unfortunately, some decisions have not been implemented. This will be corrected immediately," the head of state noted.

