Zelenskyy proposes that the Rada ratify the agreement on centennial cooperation between Ukraine and Britain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement on a hundred-year partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain, signed in January. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft law №0332.

Details

Today, August 2, a draft law "On the ratification of the agreement on a hundred-year partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland" was registered in the parliament.

Currently, the text of the bill is not available on the Rada's website.

Addition

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a hundred-year cooperation agreement in Kyiv.

The document provides for annual military aid of 3 billion pounds sterling (3.44 billion euros; 3.99 billion dollars), mutual support in case of aggression, and cooperation in seven key areas.