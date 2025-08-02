Zelenskyy proposes that the Rada ratify the agreement on centennial cooperation between Ukraine and Britain

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
August 1, 05:22 PM • 30267 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 117337 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 105725 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 66307 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 76476 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 138192 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 69896 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 156002 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152733 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 133198 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news
Senator Graham: Trump seeks peace with Russia, but he's not to be trifled withAugust 2, 12:47 AM • 12566 views
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expiresAugust 2, 02:22 AM • 17758 views
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace dealAugust 2, 03:00 AM • 25720 views
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plantsPhotoVideoAugust 2, 03:20 AM • 15421 views
Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"07:35 AM • 13696 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 117362 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 69732 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 105745 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 87763 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 138211 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Joe Biden
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 19228 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 60017 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 80195 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 157535 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 192679 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Oil
Boeing Starliner
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Zelenskyy proposes that the Rada ratify the agreement on centennial cooperation between Ukraine and Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the ratification of the agreement on a centennial partnership with Great Britain. This agreement provides for annual military aid of 3 billion pounds sterling and mutual support in case of aggression.

Zelenskyy proposes that the Rada ratify the agreement on centennial cooperation between Ukraine and Britain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement on a hundred-year partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain, signed in January. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft law №0332.

Details

Today, August 2, a draft law "On the ratification of the agreement on a hundred-year partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland" was registered in the parliament.

Currently, the text of the bill is not available on the Rada's website.

Addition

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a hundred-year cooperation agreement in Kyiv.

The document provides for annual military aid of 3 billion pounds sterling (3.44 billion euros; 3.99 billion dollars), mutual support in case of aggression, and cooperation in seven key areas.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Keir Starmer
Verkhovna Rada
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine