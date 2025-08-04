$41.760.05
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 1416 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
01:37 AM • 14295 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 39864 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 200481 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 270590 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 141578 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 195160 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 410757 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 349383 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 137192 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
Tags
Authors
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trapAugust 4, 12:27 AM • 21165 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in KhersonAugust 4, 12:39 AM • 26261 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilot02:53 AM • 19896 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhoto05:54 AM • 17552 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 13037 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 139911 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 200481 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 410757 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 225385 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 349383 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
Germany
India
China
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 270509 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 105011 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 140890 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 152799 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 224754 views
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
M1 Abrams
Boeing AH-64 Apache

In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1444 views

The girl inflicted more than a dozen stab wounds.

In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend

In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl was detained on suspicion of murdering her boyfriend. This was reported to UNN by a source in law enforcement agencies.

Details

The incident occurred yesterday, August 3. It was preliminarily established that the 17-year-old girl had an argument with her 24-year-old boyfriend. The argument arose due to jealousy.

According to the investigation, the girl grabbed a knife and inflicted more than a dozen stab wounds to the man's torso and neck. He died on the spot from his injuries.

Currently, the girl has been detained on suspicion of premeditated murder.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the capital, a 16-year-old boy beat a homeless man to death with a wooden stick after a conflict.

In Dnipro, a 14-year-old teenager attacked an unknown woman near an ATM, inflicting at least five stab wounds on her.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Zhytomyr