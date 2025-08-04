In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend

In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl was detained on suspicion of murdering her boyfriend. This was reported to UNN by a source in law enforcement agencies.

Details

The incident occurred yesterday, August 3. It was preliminarily established that the 17-year-old girl had an argument with her 24-year-old boyfriend. The argument arose due to jealousy.

According to the investigation, the girl grabbed a knife and inflicted more than a dozen stab wounds to the man's torso and neck. He died on the spot from his injuries.

Currently, the girl has been detained on suspicion of premeditated murder.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the capital, a 16-year-old boy beat a homeless man to death with a wooden stick after a conflict.

In Dnipro, a 14-year-old teenager attacked an unknown woman near an ATM, inflicting at least five stab wounds on her.