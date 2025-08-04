Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA

Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia in the morning, Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi RMA, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy has just attacked the region. Preliminarily, there are no injured or dead. - Tyurin wrote.

This happened against the backdrop of reports from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a "Kinzhal" missile in the direction of Khmelnytskyi region and warnings for Starokostiantyniv, and later - about a high-speed target in Kyiv region in the direction of Zhytomyr region.

Addition

Earlier today, Tyurin reported that earlier, during the "Air Alert" signal, the airspace of the region was violated by enemy aircraft. There were shootdowns. And that there was no information about damage or injuries.