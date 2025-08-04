Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors

Among the advantages of blood glucose monitoring sensors are, in particular, warnings about hypo-/hyperglycemia and continuous monitoring. However, they can cause skin reactions and possible signal loss or sensor failure. Svitlana Kostetska, an endocrinologist at Odrex Medical House, told UNN.

Glucose monitoring sensors are devices that continuously measure glucose levels in the blood or interstitial fluid to help people with diabetes control their condition and make necessary treatment decisions.

How the sensor works: principle of operation and installation

The endocrinologist explained that the sensor is a small device that is inserted under the skin (most often in the abdomen or shoulder area). It measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid (fluid between cells), which roughly corresponds to blood glucose levels (with some delay - 5-10 minutes).

"The signal is transmitted to a receiver, smartphone, or insulin pump via Bluetooth or NFC. Installation takes a few seconds and is performed using an automatic applicator. The sensor is fixed on the skin with an adhesive base, usually lasting from 7 to 14 days (depending on the model)," Kostetska said.

Advantages of glucose monitoring sensors compared to traditional sugar measurement

Kostetska explained the advantages of sensors:

continuous monitoring: the sensor measures glucose levels every 1-5 minutes - this gives a complete picture of glucose fluctuations throughout the day;

fewer finger pricks: most modern CGM systems require minimal or no capillary blood for calibration;

hypo-/hyperglycemia warnings: devices can send alarm signals for too low or high sugar levels;

improved diabetes compensation: patients better control their condition, which reduces the risks of complications;

data for the doctor: access to graphs, average values, time in the target range, etc. - for a better assessment of treatment effectiveness.

Who is recommended to use these systems

Kostetska noted that it is recommended for:

patients with type 1 diabetes - regardless of age.

people with unstable diabetes type 2, frequent hypoglycemia or glucose fluctuations;

children and adolescents with diabetes;

pregnant women with diabetes;

patients on insulin therapy (especially when using insulin pumps);

active people, athletes, drivers who need strict sugar control.

What are the risks of using glucose monitoring sensors?

inaccuracy with sharp glucose changes: interstitial fluid has a delay compared to blood, so in case of hypoglycemia, glucose levels should be checked with a glucometer;

skin reactions: irritation, allergy to adhesive;

possible signal loss or sensor failure;

not for all types of activity: some sensors may peel off with heavy sweating or swimming.

