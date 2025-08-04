Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia

US President Donald Trump stated that his special envoy for Middle East affairs, Steve Witkoff, will likely visit Russia on Wednesday or Thursday. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs on social network X, citing communication of the White House Head with journalists in New Jersey, reports UNN.

Details

Media representatives asked Donald Trump what would happen on Friday, August 8, if Russia did not agree to a truce with Ukraine.

Well, there will be sanctions, but they seem to be quite good at avoiding them. You know, they are cunning characters and quite good at avoiding sanctions. So let's see what happens - said the American leader.

According to the US President, Witkoff is currently focused on the problems of the Gaza Strip, but he may go to Russia.

He may go, I think, next week, on Wednesday or Thursday (August 6 and 7 - ed.) to Russia. They would like to see him. They asked him to meet with them. So let's see what happens - said Donald Trump.

It should be recalled that the day before, during a conversation with journalists at the White House, US President Donald Trump announced that Steve Witkoff would go to Russia. He will arrive there after Israel.

The previous meeting of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff took place on April 25, 2025. It lasted more than two hours.

