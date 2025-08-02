"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal

US President Donald Trump offered Russia and Ukraine a way out of the conflict, warning of "taking action" if this recommendation is ignored. This was stated by the acting US Permanent Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea, as reported by UNN with reference to the UN Security Council meeting.

Details

According to Dorothy Shea, given the increasing volume of Russian air strikes on Ukraine, as well as the growing number of civilian casualties, on July 29, US President Donald Trump clearly stated that the country must sign a peace agreement within 10 days.

If this demand is not met, the US is ready to take additional measures to ensure peace. President Trump offers Russia and Ukraine a way out of this conflict. We once again implore them to accept this - said the acting US Permanent Representative to the UN.

She noted that "victory over the calamities of war is best for both the Russian and Ukrainian peoples."

We call on all UN member states to join us in these efforts - added Dorothy Shea.

She noted that in July, Russia launched 6,400 drones at Ukraine, which is 18% more than in June (5,438 drones). The US representative emphasized that such attacks must stop.

Recall

Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to another escalation of terror by Russia, which led to deaths and destruction in Kyiv.

The European Union called on the UN Security Council to increase pressure on Russia to end the war against Ukraine. The EU diplomat recalled war crimes and condemned the support of Russia by third countries.

Trump said the US is ready for nuclear war with Russia (video)