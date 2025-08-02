$41.710.05
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
August 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
August 1, 11:54 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
August 1, 08:17 AM
Trump said the US is ready for nuclear war with Russia (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

US President Donald Trump announced full readiness for nuclear war with Russia. This happened after Dmitry Medvedev's threats, to which the US responded by deploying nuclear submarines.

Trump said the US is ready for nuclear war with Russia (video)

The United States of America is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia. This statement was made by US President Donald Trump after threats from Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. This is reported by Clash Report, according to UNN.

Details

"The former president of Russia made a threat, and we are going to protect our people. Medvedev spoke about nuclear weapons, when you talk about nuclear weapons, we must be ready. We are fully ready," Trump explained to reporters his order to deploy nuclear submarines after Medvedev's threats.

It will be recalled that the Head of the White House stated that the United States had deployed two nuclear submarines in certain locations. Thus, the head of the White House reacted to the words of Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, about a possible war against the United States.

Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia31.07.25, 23:51 • 131399 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Donald Trump
United States