Trump said the US is ready for nuclear war with Russia (video)

The United States of America is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia. This statement was made by US President Donald Trump after threats from Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. This is reported by Clash Report, according to UNN.

Details

"The former president of Russia made a threat, and we are going to protect our people. Medvedev spoke about nuclear weapons, when you talk about nuclear weapons, we must be ready. We are fully ready," Trump explained to reporters his order to deploy nuclear submarines after Medvedev's threats.

It will be recalled that the Head of the White House stated that the United States had deployed two nuclear submarines in certain locations. Thus, the head of the White House reacted to the words of Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, about a possible war against the United States.

