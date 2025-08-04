Russian UAV attacked a young woman in Kherson
On the evening of August 3, a 23-year-old resident of Kherson sustained an explosive injury as a result of a Russian UAV attack. The victim was taken to the hospital.
On the evening of August 3, Russians attacked a woman with a UAV in the Central district of Kherson. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.
A 23-year-old Kherson resident came under enemy fire. Preliminarily, she sustained an explosive injury
The injured person was taken to the hospital.
During the day from August 2 to August 3, 2025, dozens of settlements in the Kherson region were subjected to enemy shelling, drone attacks, and aviation, as a result of which two people died and ten more were injured.
