Russian UAV attacked a young woman in Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

On the evening of August 3, a 23-year-old resident of Kherson sustained an explosive injury as a result of a Russian UAV attack. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Russian UAV attacked a young woman in Kherson

On the evening of August 3, Russians attacked a woman with a UAV in the Central district of Kherson. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

A 23-year-old Kherson resident came under enemy fire. Preliminarily, she sustained an explosive injury

- the report says.

The injured person was taken to the hospital. 

Recall

During the day from August 2 to August 3, 2025, dozens of settlements in the Kherson region were subjected to enemy shelling, drone attacks, and aviation, as a result of which two people died and ten more were injured.

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kherson Oblast
Kherson