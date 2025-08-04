Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shown

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian troops with drones overnight, affecting Boryspil district, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Another attack by enemy drones on Kyiv region. An alarm was announced in all 7 districts of the region. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets," Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, "there are no casualties among the population, and no hits on critical infrastructure facilities have been allowed."

As a result of the enemy attack in Boryspil district, 6 private houses and a car were damaged. Windows, doors were broken in the houses, roofs were damaged and facades were cut. - noted the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, against the backdrop of the launch of the "Clean Sky" project for intercepting enemy drones, defenders destroyed two and a half dozen targets in the region.

Kyiv region police showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

