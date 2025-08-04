$41.710.00
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 6728 views

Kyiv region was subjected to a night attack by Russian drones, there were no casualties. In Boryspil district, 6 private houses and a car were damaged.

Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shown

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian troops with drones overnight, affecting Boryspil district, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Another attack by enemy drones on Kyiv region. An alarm was announced in all 7 districts of the region. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets," Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, "there are no casualties among the population, and no hits on critical infrastructure facilities have been allowed."

As a result of the enemy attack in Boryspil district, 6 private houses and a car were damaged. Windows, doors were broken in the houses, roofs were damaged and facades were cut.

- noted the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, against the backdrop of the launch of the "Clean Sky" project for intercepting enemy drones, defenders destroyed two and a half dozen targets in the region.

Kyiv region police showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: radio market and dormitory damaged04.08.25, 08:19 • 1150 views

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv region
Telegram
Kyiv Oblast