Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: radio market and dormitory damaged

Russian troops again attacked Odesa region with attack drones overnight, damaging a radio market and a disused dormitory, the State Emergency Service reported, writes UNN.

As stated, as a result of the hits, large-scale fires broke out, which firefighters, together with volunteers, promptly extinguished.

"The radio market area suffered the most destruction - fire destroyed dozens of trading pavilions where electronics and household appliances were located. A large-scale fire was also extinguished in a disused dormitory," the report says.

In the Odesa district, according to the State Emergency Service, a private house was damaged, the owner of which independently extinguished a fire in his own yard.

"Fortunately, there are no dead or injured," the State Emergency Service indicated.

